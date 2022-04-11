BCA releases Amir Locke case file, SWAT officer's bodycam footage

State authorities have released the case file for the police killing of Amir Locke, as well as the bodycam footage of the SWAT officer who shot him.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released the file Monday, coming in the week after the Hennepin County Attorney's Office and Minnesota Attorney General's Office announced they would not be filing charges against Minneapolis police officer Mark Hanneman.

The release includes bodycam footage from all SWAT team members at the scene, as well as footage from the scene of the shooting, and photos of inside the apartment where Locke died, which includes blood stains left behind on the carpet.

The 22-year-old Locke was shot as police were serving a no-knock warrant at the Bolero Flats apartment building on the morning of Feb. 2.

The search warrants were executed in connection with a St. Paul homicide, and identified the apartment as one of three in the building connected to a juvenile suspect who is Locke's cousin. But Locke himself wasn't considered a suspect, wasn't involved in the crime and wasn't even named in the search warrant applications.

He was staying in the apartment of another cousin when police entered. He was in possession of a legally-owned handgun, which he had in his hand when officers approached the couch where he was sleeping.

Police had said the gun was "pointed in the direction" of SWAT officers entering the apartment, though earlier bodycam footage released by MPD suggested it was pointing towards the ground as Locke emerged from a blanket on the couch.

A still from a previous police bodycam video released showing Locke's shooting. MPD

Hanneman's video suggests he was in the general direction in which the gun was being pointed.

The video shows Hanneman among the officers who entered the apartment, with just nine seconds passing between entry being made and Hanneman opening fire.

Hanneman can be heard shouting "hands, hands, hands" as he approaches the couch, and says "show me your ha-" before he opens fire.

After firing three shots, Hanneman shouts: "He's got a gun!" before the sounds of struggling are heard, and another officer shouts: "Drop the f****** gun! He's got a gun!"

Due to the angle of Hanneman's bodycam, the video doesn't show much of Locke, with the motions Locke took more clearly depicted in the MPD video released in the days after Locke's death.

Here is the video, be warned it contains distressing scenes:

BCA agent broke news to Locke's cousin

The case file includes the transcript of a conversation at the scene between the BCA and Marlon Speed, the cousin with whom Locke was staying, and who was asleep in the bedroom when Locke was killed.

The BCA agent tried to confirm the name of the man killed by officers from Speed, who said: "Y'all know who it is ... It's easy to see, that's y'all's job."

The agent then broke the news that Locke had been killed, saying: "M-my man, your-your cousin is-is dead."

"For real?" Speed responds, as the agent tries to determine Locke's name so they can "find who his family is so we can go tell em."



Speed later says: ".I seen the blood in the living room when I walked out..." before asking again: "So he’s dead for real bro?"

The transcript then suggests Speed gets increasingly angry, saying: ""Y’all just shot him, y’all figure the rest out. If you’re not fittin to arrest me, let me go bro. I aint got shit to say."

He then says he'll call Locke's father, Speed's uncle, saying: "Y’all can’t do shit. Literally, y’all just killed my f****** cousin."

Describing his experience as the raid happened, Speed said: "I had just rolled over, just rolled over, probly was fittin' to drink some water..all I hear is boom. (making gun noises) then they said police. That’s exactly how it went. They ain't come in, they ain't knock, they ain't say police, or nothin. They just came through the door and got to shootin'. And said police."

Locke mother 'disgusted' by lack of charges

Here was the explanation provided by the offices of Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman and Attorney General Keith Ellison that explains why charges won't be brought against Hanneman:

"With this legal standard in mind, after entering the apartment on a judicially authorized search warrant, the officers encountered an individual unknown to them, later identified as Amir Locke, who was moving around under a blanket and held out a firearm that was pointed in the direction of at least one officer. This constitutes a specifically articulable threat. Officer Hanneman perceived that Mr. Locke’s movements and production of a firearm presented a threat of death or great bodily harm that was reasonably likely to occur and to which the officers had to respond without delay."

Locke's killing has prompted Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to restrict MPD's use of no-knock warrants, though there remain exemptions in place that may still allow police to enter properties unannounced in rare circumstances.

Locke's mother said she was "disgusted" by the decision not to bring charges

Here was the footage MPD released in the wake of Locke's killing.