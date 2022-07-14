BCA releases update on fatal Minneapolis police shooting

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a statement after a man was shot dead by Minneapolis police early Thursday morning following an hours-long standoff at an apartment complex.

The BCA — which typically investigates shootings involving police officers in Minnesota — said two Minneapolis police officers "discharged their rifles" during the encounter, although authorities have not clarified if one or both officers fatally shot the man.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, died of his injuries at the Hennepin County Medical Center.

No information has been released regarding what prompted the officers to open fire. The BCA says a firearm was recovered from the scene, but it's not be confirmed if the man was holding it when he was shot.

The BCA said the investigation remains in the early stages and investigators are reviewing footage to determine whether or not the incident was captured on police body cameras.

Garrett Partens, a department spokesperson, said police were called to the 900 block of 21st Ave. S. around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday after bullets were shot through the walls of a woman's third floor apartment.

Police arrived to the third floor and heard more shots, in addition to witnessing "debris exploding from walls" as more shots were fired, according to Partens.

The woman and her two young children were escorted out of the building, while others considered in harms way were also evacuated. No residents were injured.

That led to about six hours of attempted negotiations, with Partens claiming negotiators called the man on his phone and instructed him "numerous" times over a loudspeaker to come out with his hands up.

The man's parents were also at the scene, with Partens saying his parents left voice messages and video messages to their son in apparent attempts to resolve the situation.

Around 4:30 a.m., police shot the man.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.