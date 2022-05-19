Bde Maka Ska pavilion construction begins next week

Construction is set to begin next week on a new scenic pavilion and seating patio on Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis.

The former lakeside food stand, home to Lola on the Lake, caught fire in May 2019 after someone improperly disposed of hookah embers.

The new concessions pavilion will including new, all-gender accessible restrooms and ample outdoor public seating, according to Minneapolis Park & Recreation.

Seasonal operations at the new site are expected to begin next summer.

During construction, the lake's boat launch will be closed June 6 through Sept. 16.

Boat launch hours before the closure are 6 am-10 pm through May 30 and 2-8 pm May 31-June 5.

The Minneapolis Sailing Center and Wheel Fun Rentals will continue to operate all season, but trailered boats will not be allowed on the lake during the boat launch closure.