Skip to main content
Bde Maka Ska pavilion construction begins next week

Bde Maka Ska pavilion construction begins next week

The former lakeside food stand, home to Lola on the Lake, caught fire in 2019.

Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board

The former lakeside food stand, home to Lola on the Lake, caught fire in 2019.

Construction is set to begin next week on a new scenic pavilion and seating patio on Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis. 

The former lakeside food stand, home to Lola on the Lake, caught fire in May 2019 after someone improperly disposed of hookah embers.

The new concessions pavilion will including new, all-gender accessible restrooms and ample outdoor public seating, according to Minneapolis Park & Recreation.

Screen Shot 2021-04-23 at 8.02.52 AM
5
Gallery
5 Images

Seasonal operations at the new site are expected to begin next summer. 

During construction, the lake's boat launch will be closed June 6 through Sept. 16. 

Boat launch hours before the closure are 6 am-10 pm through May 30 and 2-8 pm May 31-June 5.

The Minneapolis Sailing Center and Wheel Fun Rentals will continue to operate all season, but trailered boats will not be allowed on the lake during the boat launch closure. 

Next Up

Eagle Ridge Middle School
MN News

Charges: Sting catches MN principal trying to hire child prostitute

Authorities alleged Mohamed Selim attempted to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex on Tuesday.

cub donuts 1
Minnesota Life

Nominate a 'local hero' to get a dozen Cub donuts from Salvation Army

The organization is looking for 1,000 volunteers to help with the effort in the metro.

Minnesota State Patrol helicopter windshield broken after duck flies through it.
MN News

Duck smashes through chopper window and hits State Patrol pilot

Two pilots were on the aircraft at the time, with one of them sustaining a head injury.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, May 19

It's been 805 days since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Minnesota on March 5, 2020.

Nordstrom
MN News

Charges: Minnetonka Nordstrom employee stole $500,000 in merchandise

Store employees used a covert camera to investigate disappearing merchandise.

Smoothing concrete
MN News

Woman drives into wet concrete, gets stuck in attempt to flee police

The 53-year-old woman drove into wet concrete trying to flee police on Monday.

Jennifer Carnahan
MN News

Family of late Rep. Hagedorn sues widow Carnahan over unpaid medical expenses

The lawsuits allege that Carnahan has yet to reimburse Hagedorn's family for medical expenses despite promising to do so.

storm, severe weather, derecho
MN Weather

Hail and tornadoes possible Thursday in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin

Storms are expected to fire along a warm front draped across southern Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2021-04-23 at 8.02.52 AM
MN News

Bde Maka Ska pavilion construction begins next week

The former lakeside food stand, home to Lola on the Lake, caught fire in 2019.

Pixabay - laptop computer dark screen
MN News

Undercover child sex sting sees 4 men arrested in St. Louis Park

One of the men is being held as he's in a position of authority of power over children.

Owl
MN News

New Raptor Center data shows 'substantial drop' in bird flu patients

However, the virus remains a serious health threat for birds.

Kris Richard Severin
MN News

Hunt for inmate who escaped correctional facility in northeast MN

The 42-year-old might be in the Floodwood area.

Related

Screen Shot 2021-03-12 at 8.12.34 AM
MN News

Gallery: Two proposals revealed for new Bde Maka Ska pavilion

The original pavilion caught fire and was torn down in 2019.

Screen Shot 2021-04-23 at 8.02.52 AM
MN Food & Drink

Revealed: Chosen plan for new Bde Maka Ska pavilion

A public hearing is scheduled for May 5.

skateboard-g234687bc2_1280
Minnesota Life

Pop-up skate park to appear next to Bde Maka Ska this summer

The park, which is a response to unpermitted skateboarding in the area last summer, will be made using reclaimed materials.

Screen Shot 2019-05-16 at 6.36.06 AM
MN News

Fire erupts overnight at restaurant, pavilion on Bde Maka Ska

The cause is under investigation.

Lola on the Lake
MN News

Historic pavilion at Bde Maka Ska to be torn down after fire

The decision comes after Lola on the Lake burned down on Thursday.

Screen Shot 2020-06-19 at 4.51.38 PM
MN News

Bde Maka Ska drowning victim identified as teen from California

The teenager's cause of death was freshwater drowning.

MN News

Man pulled from water in near drowning in Bde Maka Ska

The man's condition is unknown.

Bde Maka Ska Thomas Beach
MN News

Two in hospital after water incident near beach at Bde Maka Ska

The pair were pulled from the water on Tuesday evening.