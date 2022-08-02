Bear killed, motorcyclist injured in collision in central MN

A black bear is dead after it was struck by a motorcyclist near the town of Pillager.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on County Road 34 north of Pillager, which is located in central Minnesota near the Brainerd Lakes Area. According to Pillager Area Fire & Rescue, the motorcyclist suffered significant road rash and a broken wrist.

Authorities initially called for a medical helicopter but it was canceled, with the motorcyclist taken to the hospital in Staples by ambulance.

The motorcyclist, who has not been identified, was not wearing a helmet, according to authorities.

The bear died from its injuries at the the scene.