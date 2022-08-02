Skip to main content
Bear killed, motorcyclist injured in collision in central Minnesota

Bear killed, motorcyclist injured in collision in central Minnesota

The motorcyclist suffered significant road rash and a broken wrist.

Pillager Area Fire & Rescue

The motorcyclist suffered significant road rash and a broken wrist.

A black bear is dead after it was struck by a motorcyclist near the town of Pillager. 

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on County Road 34 north of Pillager, which is located in central Minnesota near the Brainerd Lakes Area. According to Pillager Area Fire & Rescue, the motorcyclist suffered significant road rash and a broken wrist. 

Authorities initially called for a medical helicopter but it was canceled, with the motorcyclist taken to the hospital in Staples by ambulance. 

The motorcyclist, who has not been identified, was not wearing a helmet, according to authorities.  

The bear died from its injuries at the the scene. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-08-02 at 12.56.43 PM
MN News

Bear killed, motorcyclist injured in collision in central MN

The motorcyclist suffered significant road rash and a broken wrist.

USATSI_16672472_168397563_lowres
MN News

U of M athletic buildings evacuated due to petroleum leak, gas odor

This is a developing story.

Screen Shot 2022-08-02 at 11.02.26 AM
MN News

Man shot by security officer in Brooklyn Park dies

The incident happened shortly before midnight Monday.

Daunte Wright
MN News

Girlfriend of Daunte Wright sues Kim Potter, Brooklyn Center

She was sitting in the passenger seat the day Wright was shot and killed during a traffic stop.

0
MN News

Teen ejected, others hospitalized after vehicle rolls near Isanti

The five occupants were ages 15-18.

Carol Ann Swigart
MN News

Minneapolis woman missing, hasn't been heard from since June

Carol Ann Swigart was last heard from the week of June 27.

Screen Shot 2022-01-28 at 9.04.12 AM
MN News

Twin Cities man found on side of the road with stab wounds

In an update, the victim is recovering from his injuries.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Security guard shoots man following alleged stabbing in Brooklyn Park

The man's condition is not known.

image
MN Living

Study: 2 MN cities among top 10 best places to live in the country

Rochester is ranked third overall.

IMG_4298
MN Weather

July 2022 in Minnesota was hotter, windier and drier than normal

Last year was the hottest summer on record in the Twin Cities, and this July was actually hotter than July 2021.

gavin kaysen
MN Food & Drink

Spoon Thief Catering is Chef Gavin Kaysen's latest venture

The company will specialize in catering to small gatherings.

Nicolae Miu
MN News

Charges reveal new details of Nicolae Miu's alleged stabbing spree

Miu has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of first-degree intentional attempted homicide.

Related

ambulance
MN News

2 motorcyclists killed in crash near Duluth

The crash happened at a curve in the road north of Duluth.

ambulance
MN News

Motorcyclist dies in collision with pickup in Le Sueur County

The crash happened at a curve in the road.

police lights
MN News

Driver injured, horse killed in collision in central Minnesota

The juvenile driver was injured and taken to the hospital.

ambulance
MN News

Crash kills motorcyclist on Interstate 35 in Forest Lake

The 45-year-old lost control and flipped the motorcycle in a ditch, according to the crash report.

ambulance
MN News

1 dead, 2 injured in overnight crash in west-central Minnesota

The crash happened on Highway 71 around 2:20 a.m. Sunday.

motorcycle
MN News

Motorcyclist killed after teen driver pulls out in front of him

A 39-year-old man was killed in the crash.

motorcycle
MN News

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into west-central Minnesota lake

The crash remains under investigation.

motorcycle
MN News

Motorcyclist killed in Andover crash involving truck

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. on Friday.