Becker School Board under fire for second time in 2022

Skip to main content
Becker School Board under fire again after proposed 'divisive' concepts policy

Becker School Board under fire again after proposed 'divisive' concepts policy

Many community members have urged the board to not pass the proposed policy.

Becker Public Schools Board

Many community members have urged the board to not pass the proposed policy.

A policy that would ban staff from teaching "inherently divisive concepts" is a hot topic for a Minnesota school district.

The Becker School Board delayed a vote on the proposal, which many suggest would have a sour effect on free speech and restrict students learning the accurate history of racism and LGBTQ-related topics.

During a board meeting on Monday, members decided that a legal review of the policy is needed before they can hold a vote. The proposed policy states:

“Classrooms must be free of any personal bias or non-school materials favoring any particular group, political ideology, favored class or promoting controversial issues," it reads. "Neither political indoctrination or the teaching of inherently divisive concepts will be allowed.”

If passed as currently written, staff and students would be mandated to read the policy and sign a document to cement their agreement with the terms and conditions in the policy, with the language saying "their signed acknowledgement will be part of each student’s and employee’s personal file."

Anyone who violates the policy would face possible suspension, expulsion or firing. 

Of the 11 community members who spoke at Monday's meeting, only one supported the proposal.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota said the proposal "raises serious legal implications." The organization sent a letter to the school board addressing "censorship" that could create a hostile environment for students of color, LGBTQ students and women and girls in the district.

Denise Specht, president of Education Minnesota, said on Twitter that she was surprised the board's policy did not receive a legal review before it came to a possible vote. Education Minnesota also sent a letter to the board.

"It’s hard to believe the Becker School Board didn’t get a legal review *before* it put this terrible policy out earlier this summer and on the agenda last night," Specht said.

After Monday's meeting, people within the district voiced more concerns. 

"Educators believe school should be a place where ALL students can come to class feeling safe, supported and valued and learn the lessons they need to live and lead in a multicultural, multiracial world," Heather Abrahamson, an adviser with the Gender and Sexuality Alliance for Becker High School, said in a Facebook post.

"Unfortunately, some Becker school board members and leaders are trying to prevent those things from happening by passing policies to silence educators and stop students from receiving accurate and honest lessons about the role of racism, gender and civil rights in our country."

Ron Thiessen (DFL), who is running against Rep. Shane Mekeland (R) to represent House District 27A, attended the board meeting and called the proposal the "suspension of free speech policy." He then called for new board members "before they purge more teachers, intimidate more students and cause more disruption and foolish distractions from the mission of educating children."

He also pointed out the stark hypocrisy of people calling for certain subjects to not be taught and recognized, but others that are void of being addressed.

Thiessen wrote in a Facebook comment: "What is inherently divisive is forcing a white nationalist religious fundamentalist curriculum and political agenda on public school students and teachers."

This marks the second time in 2022 that the school board has made headlines.

In March, the Becker School Board was criticized for allowing an anti-gay presentation at a board meeting. Activists said the Minnesota Child Protection League's presentation offered an anti-transgender message and they questioned why the school district would give the group a platform, according to FOX 9.

The board's decision to allow an anti-gay group to present made national headlines and drew swift reaction from the school community, with many saying there aren't two sides to LGBTQ+ rights. 

Next Up

Becker School Board members listen to a community member during a meeting held on Aug. 1, 2022.
MN News

Becker School Board under fire for second time in 2022

Many community members have urged the board to not pass the proposed policy.

ambulance
MN News

9-year-old girl injured in St. Cloud hit-and-run

The girl was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for care.

Edeburn family
MN News

Death of Ramsey County deputy hits hard at Edina High School

Jes Edeburn is an English teacher at Edina High School.

FedEx
MN News

FedEx driver falls asleep moments before head-on crash

Both drivers were injured in the crash.

Screen Shot 2022-08-04 at 12.20.52 PM
MN News

Apple River stabbing victim from Elk River required multiple surgeries

His uncle says he's undergone a second surgery and is scheduled for another operation later this week.

Screen Shot 2022-08-04 at 11.08.28 AM
MN News

Fundraiser created for family of teen killed in Apple River stabbing

Over $42,000 has been raised for Isaac Schuman's family.

U.S. Bank Stadium
MN Sports

MSHSL changes Prep Bowl dates due to Vikings-Patriots game

The rest of the football schedule is unchanged, with the state semifinal games happening at U.S. Bank Stadium Nov. 17-19.

Screen Shot 2022-06-25 at 11.01.17 AM
MN News

Cop kills violent dog that attacked in Brooklyn Park

Animal control was first called to the scene after two stray dogs jumped a fence and began causing problems for power company employees.

297351252_428491455989673_521920103634652196_n
MN News

Lightning burns down million-dollar Twin Cities home

The lightning strike around 1 a.m. Wednesday set off a devastating fire.

rain, raining
MN Weather

Is the Twin Cities in line for excessive rainfall this weekend?

With severe drought conditions persisting, the metro area could really use the rain.

Screen Shot 2022-08-04 at 8.14.27 AM
MN News

Police in Lakeville searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Shasha Thor was last seen on July 29 and is possibly in the Brooklyn Park area, police say.

chino latino
MN Food & Drink

Want a piece of Chino Latino to take home?

The auction gives anyone a chance to own all things from chairs to bar tops and more.

Related

rainbow flag lgbtq gay pride
MN News

Students criticize Becker School Board for allowing anti-LGBTQ presentation

The community questioned why the school board needed to hear the "other side" of LGBTQ rights.

Annandale high school students walked out of class on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in response to signs possibly being taken down that show support for the LGBTQ+ community.
MN News

Annandale students stage walkout to protest LGBTQ+ sign pushback

The walkout comes on the first day of Pride Month.

MN News

Anoka-Hennepin school board tries again on sexual orientation policy

District leaders are meeting Monday night to discuss a new policy on how staff members should treat a sensitive issue. The district's current policy requires that all staffers remain neutral on subjects of sexual orientation. Critics say that rule leaves students open to bullies and sexual harassment. But a second proposal didn't fare much better after it drew fire from both sides in the debate.

Pixabay - footballs stock
MN News

School board won't comment on 'police investigation' involving football team

The school board chair stated their policy during Monday's board meeting.

John Weinand
MN News

Charges: Waconia school board member stole city vehicle to get ex-colleague fired

The longtime member of the Waconia School Board resigned on Tuesday after being charged this week in connection to the June 2020 incident.

dennis peterson - minnetonka schools
MN News

Minnetonka superintendent under fire after comparing COVID-19 to flu

Superintendent Dennis Peterson made the comments during a school board meeting about the district's reopening plans.

state capitol Minnesota
MN News

Minnesota's 2022 legislative session: What's happening?

A list of items agreed upon and yet to reach any bipartisan agreement in the latest legislative session.

rochester school board meeting mask
MN Coronavirus

Ban for those who don't wear masks at Rochester School Board meetings

The board will have people trespassed, which comes with a one year ban from all school property.