Beleaguered Ward 9 city council candidate loses Strib endorsement

October 22, 2021
Beleaguered Ward 9 city council candidate loses Star Tribune endorsement

Mickey Moore has faced questions in recent days about where he actually lives.
The Star Tribune Editorial Board has reversed its endorsement of Ward 9 City Council candidate Mickey Moore.

The paper withdrew its endorsement Friday, following additional revelations for which the editorial board said Moore did not provide sufficient answers. The 51-year-old has been attempting to fend off questions about his residency in recent days, which had been discussed by Wedge Live! over the summer but did not gain traction publicly until an Oct. 19 report from the Star Tribune's newsroom.

Moore is running to replace departing council member Alondra Cano in Ward 9. But his home in Minneapolis is actually in Ward 8, and he and his family have a property in Oak Grove where Moore appears to stay quite often. 

He has rented an apartment across from Powderhorn Park in Ward 9 since March, but in an email to a prospective roommate earlier this year offered to pay full rent "NOT to live there," explaining he just needs to "move in" to that ward so as to not violate candidate residency laws.

The Star Tribune Editorial Board also cites concerning tweets from a now-suspended Twitter account that appears to have been run by Moore. Some of the tweets, which have been screengrabbed and shared by Twitter user @Taylr, reference 9/11 conspiracies and include denigrating remarks about Somali people, gay men and poor people, among others.

According to the Star Tribune's un-endorsement, a campaign spokesperson said it appeared to be a fake Twitter user impersonating Moore to make him look bad.

The editorial board said while the tweets couldn't be verified as coming from Moore, they "add to our concerns."

Moore tried to unseat Rep. Ilhan Omar in 2020 as the Legal Marijuana Now candidate, but was unsuccessful. He supports the "strong mayor" ballot question Minneapolis voters will weigh in on come Nov. 2, and is opposed to both the Department of Public Safety and rent control questions.

His Ward 9 opponent, Jason Chavez, won the official DFL endorsement in the race.

