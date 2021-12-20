Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
Updated:
Original:

Beloved Minnesota fire captain honored after dying of COVID-19

He's believed to be the first Minnesota firefighter to have died of COVID.
Author:
brian lange upsala fire captain

Flags were at half-staff on Saturday across Minnesota as a community remembered Upsala fire Capt. Brian Lange. 

Lange, 55, died on Dec. 11 of an illness he got while working as a firefighter, Gov. Tim Walz said in a news release. The release did not specify what the illness was.

WCCO and WJON are reporting Lange died of complications due to COVID-19, marking the first firefighter to die with the virus since the start of the pandemic. And a Facebook post from the Upsala Fire Department on Dec. 11 says he died after two weeks filled with "prayers and suffering."

Lange was with the volunteer fire department for 22 years, including the last six years as captain, and he also served 10 years on the Upsala City Council. He is survived by his wife of 23 years, two daughters, and a granddaughter. 

“Captain Lange was a dedicated firefighter who was respected by his family, friends, and colleagues,” Walz's proclamation said. “The State of Minnesota recognizes Captain Lange for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, his fellow Minnesotans, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and entire community.”

Lange grew up in Upsala, graduating valedictorian of his class in 1985, his obituary says. He went on to attend St. Cloud State University, where he majored in computer programming all while working at Stearns Bank Upsala, where he became bank manager. He started working for Woodcraft Industricts making cabinet doors in 2001. 

Lange's funeral was held on Saturday in Upsala and included a "sea of uniforms" from firefighters across the state and a procession to the cemetery. 

Next Up

brian lange upsala fire captain
MN News

Beloved Minnesota fire captain honored after dying of COVID-19

He's believed to be the first Minnesota firefighter to have died of COVID.

Screen Shot 2021-12-20 at 11.05.16 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

MST3K’s riff on 'Santa Claus Conquers the Martians' turns 30

Debuting in 1991, the episode is also a Minnesota winter time capsule.

Vehicle tabs
MN News

Vehicle tab renewals being delayed by shortage of 3M stickers

The Minnesota DVS says that a plant explosion has exacerbated supply chain problems.

Screen Shot 2021-12-20 at 8.50.04 AM
MN News

Man, 33, dies after shooting at Eagan gas station

The shooting happened Friday evening.

D'Angelo Russell
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves use defense to get back to .500

D'Angelo Russell brought the offense in a 111-105 victory.

Screen Shot 2021-12-19 at 6.13.01 PM
MN News

Vikings fan dies weeks after fall during Packers game at US Bank Stadium

The Minnesota man was at the game with his friends when he fell down a flight of stairs.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

7 people, including 3 kids, found dead inside Moorhead home

The victims were found around 7:50 p.m. Saturday by family members conducting a welfare check.

Screen Shot 2021-12-19 at 8.12.47 AM
MN News

Minnesota family: 'It sounded like a freight train was trying to come through our house'

Multiple families have told their stories after being impacted by the Dec. 15 severe weather outbreak in Minnesota.

18th St, Watertown, Minnesota - October 2018
MN News

13-year-old detained after threatening to shoot students in response to TikTok trend

The student threatened to bring a gun to Watertown Middle School and shoot several students.

Eagan police vehicle
MN News

Suspect arrested in Eagan gas station shooting, investigation underway

It happened Saturday evening on Silver Bell Rd.

ambulance
MN News

2 teens killed, 3 others injured in SUV crash near Minnesota-Iowa border

It happened Saturday night in Winneshiek County.

https___bucketeer-e05bbc84-baa3-437e-9518-adb32be77984.s3.amazonaws.com_public_images_36348e40-ffde-4fa7-920b-13556fd3f43e_5472x3648
MN Vikings

How Kirk Cousins stopped taking sacks

The Vikings' QB went from one of the most to one of the least sacked quarterbacks in the NFL

Related

prison, Rush City cell block
MN Coronavirus

2 more Minnesota prison inmates die after getting COVID-19

Since the pandemic began, eight COVID-positive inmates in Minnesota prisons have died.

Screen Shot 2020-12-20 at 5.38.51 PM
MN Coronavirus

Beloved fire chief in western Wisconsin dies from COVID-19

The chief of the small town's fire department battled COVID-19 for over a month.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Child under 10 years old dies from COVID-19 in Minnesota

An updated view of the COViD-19 pandemic in Minnesota.

Walz covid vaccine delivery
MN Coronavirus

COVID-19 vaccines start arriving in Minnesota

The first doses of the vaccine could be administered to Minnesotans later this week.

david kolleh
MN Coronavirus

St. Louis Park nursing home fined after employee died of COVID-19

An investigation found the nursing home violated COVID-19 safety rules.

castaway club camp
MN Coronavirus

Cluster of COVID-19 cases tied to camp in western Minnesota

Ten cases have been reported among staff, report states.

michael wayne morris
MN Coronavirus

Minnesotan believed to be the first active-duty Air Force member to die of COVID

His family says he died of COVID-19 while he was stationed in Italy.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, October 29

The latest COVID report for Minnesota.