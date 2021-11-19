Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Bemidji driver, 21, killed after leaving highway and hitting culvert
Publish date:

Bemidji driver, 21, killed after leaving highway and hitting culvert

A passenger, also 21 years old, was injured in the one-vehicle wreck.
Author:

Minnesota State Patrol

A passenger, also 21 years old, was injured in the one-vehicle wreck.

A 21-year-old Bemidji woman was killed and another injured in a crash early Wednesday in northwest Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Hazel Buckanaga, 21, was behind the wheel of a Chevy Equinox around 2:30 a.m. She was traveling southbound on Highway 75 just north of Climax, with one passenger in the vehicle, according to the incident report.

Near 350th Street, the Equinox left the road and hit a culvert, the State Patrol said.

The crash killed Buckanaga, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, also a 21-year-old woman from Bemidji, was taken to a Grand Forks hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the incident report said.

In an obituary, Buckanaga, born in Onamia, was described as a having "a good sense of humor along with a good taste and variety in music."

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

It continues: "Hazel carried her family in so many ways. Her love was heavy, but her presence was soft. She loved to be close to the water. Hazel loved her siblings deeply. She had a special relationship with her grandmother ... . Hazel loved to hang out with her friends and always wanted everyone to have a good time. She was devoted to the Midewiwin Lodge, the Ojibwe culture, and her family. She had a special relationship with each of her siblings."

Buckanaga was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The State Patrol said alcohol may be a factor, though this is not yet confirmed.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

bentleyville lights duluth 2020 - Kristian's Photos Flickr
Minnesota Life

Welcome back, Bentleyville: Beloved Tour of Lights returns

The Duluth event is back to being a walkthrough show this year.

Lake COuntry Power linemen photo - 11.17.21
MN News

Woman rescued from icy water by men who spotted overturned car

Her car hit a slick spot, went off the road, and flipped — landing in 4 feet of water.

Randall Smith
MN News

Beloved civil rights activist, restaurant manager ID'd as fatal shooting victim

Smith was fatally shot in Minneapolis Wednesday.

Screen Shot 2020-08-01 at 9.18.10 AM
MN News

Felon gets 14.5 years in prison following road rage incident

Authorities found drugs and weapons in his truck following the crash.

765-Wild-Oak-Trail-Independence-MN-55359-6111931-image5
MN Property

Gallery: Independence estate features guest house, pool

It's on the market for $2.6 million.

kilen woods state park - flickr - tony webster
Minnesota Life

Take a hike! Free admission to MN State Parks on Black Friday

The annual promotion returns for the seventh year in a row.

boardwalk bar and grill - east grand forks
MN Coronavirus

AG settles lawsuits with 2 MN restaurants that violated COVID orders

They were ordered to pay tens of thousands of dollars to the state.

Mike Curry
MN Coronavirus

Buffalo High School teacher, father-of-8 in ICU battling COVID-19

His family said he took a "turn for the worse" and was admitted to a critical care unit this week.

Lisa Budeau Valley News Live morning broadcast 11.15.21 screengrab
TV, Movies and The Arts

Mystery surrounds exit of popular morning anchor Lisa Budeau

Budeau has been a staple in the Fargo-Moorhead area for many years.

st. paul athletic club
MN Property

St. Paul Athletic Club in downtown St. Paul closes for good

The building is slated to become a wedding event center and hotel.

covid
MN Coronavirus

COVID crisis: Almost 60 MN hospitals don't have ICU beds available

Many Minnesota hospitals are completely full with ICU and non-ICU patients.

state patrol
MN News

Bemidji driver, 21, killed after leaving highway and hitting culvert

A passenger, also 21 years old, was injured in the one-vehicle wreck.

Related

hospital, emergency room
MN News

3 people killed in crash when driver 'failed to stop' at highway

One vehicle T-boned the other, sending both into the ditch.

State Patrol
MN News

Woman killed in crash with cargo truck west of Twin Cities

A man was also injured in the collision.

Screen Shot 2020-04-08 at 8.04.38 PM
MN News

Driver crashes into restaurant, hits pole, signs, rolls into Subway parking lot

A 36-year-old driver was injured in the crash.

state patrol
MN News

Driver hits trifecta with 3 speeding tickets in 1 hour

He was caught going 55 mph OVER the speed limit.

Screen Shot 2019-08-02 at 10.06.51 AM
MN News

Pedestrian hit and killed on highway in St. Cloud

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1.

ambulance
MN News

3-year-old killed, driver arrested after car crashes into tree, splits in half

A 5-year-old girl was also injured in the crash.

Screen Shot 2019-05-15 at 2.59.22 PM
MN News

Police seek driver of SUV seen in area of deadly hit-and-run crash

The crash killed a 20-year-old Mankato woman on Monday.

Betty and Dakota Smith
MN News

Support for family after mother, son killed in crash on icy MN highway

The 32-year-old mother leaves behind three other children, two of whom who were also injured in the crash.