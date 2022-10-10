Skip to main content
Bemidji man fatally struck by driver in Cass Lake

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Friday.

A 52-year-old Bemidji man died Friday after being struck by a driver while walking in an intersection in Cass Lake. 

The Minnesota State Patrol said a 47-year-old Bemidji man was driving westbound on Highway 2 when he fatally struck Steven L. Reyes in the intersection at Highway 371 just before 7 a.m. Friday.

The road conditions were dry and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the collision, according to the crash report. 

There have been 343 fatalities on Minnesota roads so far in 2022, compared to 382 at the same time in 2021.

