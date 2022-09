Police in Bemidji have put out an appeal to find a missing 18-year-old woman.

Tahlia Poitra hasn't been seen since Wednesday, Sept. 21.

She is about 5' 6" tall and weighs about 125 lbs. She has brown hair and eyes, according to the Minnesota BCA.

Poitra also has a butterfly tattoo on one of her wrists.

Anyone who is able to provide any information regarding the woman's whereabouts is asked to call the police department at 218-333-9111.