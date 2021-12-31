Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Updated:
Original:

Bemidji police try to clear up misinformation about girl missing 2 months

A vigil is planned for 15-year-old Nevaeh Kingbird on Sunday to help raise awareness about her disappearance.
Author:
Nevaeh Leigh Kingbird hasn't been heard from since Oct. 22. And on Friday, the Bemidji Police Department took to Facebook to clear up some misinformation about her disappearance. 

The 15-year-old's family reported her as a runaway on Oct. 22, and it was believed she was in the area with friends. Police said Nevaeh was leaving a party near Carter Circle at 1 a.m. that day, and she was later seen leaving a second home in the Southview Terrace Park area alone at 2 a.m. 

But in early December, "concern increased" because Nevaeh hadn't been heard from since October, police said. 

The Bemidji Police Department asked for the public's help in locating Nevaeh on Dec. 16

At that time, police said it "intensified its investigation," including working with the FBI, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and the Center for Missing and Exploited Children. They've since conducted ground searches, aerial searches, searches with canines, interviews, and analysis of reports and social media. 

As of Dec. 31, she is still missing.

Family and friends continue to search for Nevaeh. There's a Facebook group dedicated to bringing her home, which helps organize searches along with MMIW 218. At 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2022, they'll host a candlelight vigil at the waterfront in Bemidji to raise awareness about the missing teenager. 

As the search for Nevaeh continues, the Bemidji Police Department on Friday shared an update on her case in an attempt to clear up some misinformation spreading on social media.

Police said they were made aware of a social media post that suggested Nevaeh was abducted on the "north end" by a Black man driving a vehicle with Louisiana license plates. 

Investigators followed up on this lead and determined the information does not appear to have a connection to Nevaeh's disappearance. Police say the post originated from an incident that was shared on social media in Oklahoma on Dec. 30. 

Police say this false information is spreading online, with some details changing. For example, a recent post indicates similar details, but says it happened in North Minneapolis. 

"With the significant issues surrounding Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) we recognize the desire for everyone to want to help in locating Nevaeh Kingbird," police said in the post. "However, when a story spreads across social media and changes with every share or re-post it consumes a lot of investigative resources."

The PD asked people to only share "official posts" as to not waste resources and time in the search for Nevaeh.

Police said they continue to work "diligently" to find Nevaeh and ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call police at 218-333-9111, or report tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

She is described as a Native American girl who is 5-foot-4 and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing jeans, athletic slide-type shoes and "unknown outerwear." She has long, dark-colored hair with highlights, brown eyes and a scar near her left eyebrow. 

