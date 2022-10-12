Bethel University cuts staff, 10 programs amid enrollment decline

Bethel University in Arden Hills will again eliminate programs and staff as leaders of the private Christian institution grapple with declining enrollment and ongoing financial strain.

In a statement Monday, President Ross Allen pointed to broad changes in higher education as a whole and declining enrollment at Bethel and elsewhere.

"At Bethel, we are working hard to invest in areas of demand, and that requires us to make some tough cuts in areas with declining enrollment," Allen wrote. "Cuts are painful decisions and none of them were made lightly."

Eliminated majors include those in reconciliation studies, Spanish education and three programs related to teaching the English language.

The cuts also eliminated the reconciliation studies minor, the theatre minor and three degrees in leadership, including two graduate programs.

Other programs, such as engineering, art therapy and medical science, are being expanded.

In total, 22 faculty appointments were eliminated through planned retirements and position eliminations, according to a university spokesperson.

Bethel University Provost Robin Rylaarsdam said Bethel will also continue to offer opportunities for students to be involved in theater productions and plans are being plan to create a new, interdisciplinary minor that incorporates stage performance.

University leaders cut the theatre, physical education, health education, media production, sociology and independent filmmaking majors in 2018.

"As Bethel continues to evaluate and revise programs that result in degrees, we maintain our commitment to preparing our students to live and work well in a diverse world," Rylaarsdam wrote in a message to students.

"While reducing the number of programs we offer represents a loss, we believe that important learning opportunities that promote similar ends are threaded throughout students’ Bethel experience."

Bethel enrolls approximately 5,000 students, according to the university's website.