Betty Danger's in NE Minneapolis for sale for $4.2 million

Betty Danger's Country Club in Northeast Minneapolis is on sale again, this time for $4.2 million.

The restaurant and bar, which has been open since 2014, is located at 2501 Marshall St. NE. According to the listing, the buyer would also get a nearby single-family home as part of the purchase.

The asking price includes furnishings, equipment and most of the decor, as well as the recognizable ferris wheel.

“It is beyond unique and is a truly spectacular venue with a huge customer following as you’ll see from reviews and on social media platforms,” the listing reads.

“As you take a look at Betty Danger’s, it quickly becomes clear that this is a one-of-a-kind place to see and be seen, is a work of art itself.”

Two years ago, Betty Danger’s previously went up for sale, though the asking price was $1 million higher. Owner Leslie Bock had said the restaurant’s business model was not “pandemic friendly.”

But Betty Danger’s eventually did reopen last May, thanks in part to $313,567 in Paycheck Protection Program funds in 2020 and another $560,870 in 2021, according to Racket.