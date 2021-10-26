Bicyclist fatally struck by motorist in Rosemount

A driver was taken into a custody for questioning after fatally striking a bicyclist in Rosemount on Monday.

According to Rosemount police, the fatal crash happened at approximately 3:23 p.m. in the area of County Road 42 and 145th Street West.

Officers arrived at the scene and located a bicyclist who had been struck by a motorist. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identifies of the victim and driver have not been released.

No further information has been provided.