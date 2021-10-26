October 26, 2021
Bicyclist fatally struck by motorist in Rosemount

Few details have been provided.
A driver was taken into a custody for questioning after fatally striking a bicyclist in Rosemount on Monday. 

According to Rosemount police, the fatal crash happened at approximately 3:23 p.m. in the area of County Road 42 and 145th Street West. 

Officers arrived at the scene and located a bicyclist who had been struck by a motorist. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The identifies of the victim and driver have not been released. 

No further information has been provided. 

