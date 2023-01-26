Skip to main content
Biden Admin. imposes 20-year mining ban near Boundary Waters

Biden Admin. imposes 20-year mining ban near Boundary Waters

The moratorium is the maximum the Department of the Interior can implement without congressional approval.

Superior National Forest, Flickr

The moratorium is the maximum the Department of the Interior can implement without congressional approval.

The Biden administration on Thursday issued a 20-year moratorium on mining in a 225,504-acre area of land near Minnesota's Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

The U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) order will close roughly 350 square miles of the Superior National Forest and the Rainy River Watershed near Ely to mineral and geothermal leasing for 20 years — the longest amount of time it can issue the moratorium without congressional approval.

The announcement delivers a major blow for Twin Metals' proposed sulfide-ore copper mine between Ely and Babbitt. It also marks a crucial victory for conservation groups and Tribal Nations worried about the potential environmental impacts of mining near one of the most-visited protected natural sites in the United States.

Another area the order will protect includes the 1854 Ceded Territory of the Chippewa Bands.

“Protecting a place like Boundary Waters is key to supporting the health of the watershed and its surrounding wildlife, upholding our Tribal trust and treaty responsibilities, and boosting the local recreation economy,” said Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland. “With an eye toward protecting this special place for future generations, I have made this decision using the best-available science and extensive public input.”

The Biden administration began the process of establishing the order in October 2021 following the Trump administration's revival of mining leases in 2019. These leases had in turn been halted by the Obama Administration in 2016 before Trump took office.

Twin Metals had two of its mineral leases canceled in 2021 after a review by the DOI showed their renewal in 2019 was illegitimate.

The renewals initially gave Twin Metals permission to explore a large area of national forest land for copper-nickel reserves. Twin Metals had been angling for a $3 billion underground mine project in the area.

The DOI states while it has the authority to withdraw this area for mining purposes, it's subject to renewal after 20 years. Congress would have to legislate a permanent withdrawal otherwise.

The 1.1-million-acre Boundary Waters are visited by more than 150,000 visitors annually, and are hugely popular destinations for backpackers and kayakers from Minnesota and beyond.

"It boasts more than 1,200 miles of canoe routes, 12 hiking trails, and 2,000 designated campsites, and contributes up to $17.4 million annually to the more than $540 million recreation and tourism economies in Cook, Lake and St. Louis counties," the DOI says.

Environmental activists were delighted with the decision Thursday.

"Today's science-based decision is a massive win for Boundary Waters protection: You don't allow America's most toxic industry next to America’s most popular Wilderness," Becky Rom, of the Campaign to Save the Boundary Waters, said. 

"The U.S. Forest Service’s comprehensive scientific review found that sulfide-ore copper mining would pollute the Boundary Waters and Voyageurs in ways that could not be fixed or mitigated."

Senior Legislative Representative with Earth Justice, Blaine Miller-McFeeley, called it "a victory for clean water and environmental justice."

"This is a big victory for people and for climate," he said. "The interconnected lakes, rivers and wetlands of the Boundary Waters provide a refuge for threatened species, support wild rice beds, and sustain the local economy."

Bring Me The News reached out to Twin Metals for comment.

This is a breaking news story.

Next Up

Flickr - Superior National Forest Boundary Waters
MN News

Biden Admin. imposes 20-year mining ban near Boundary Waters

The moratorium is the maximum the Department of the Interior can implement without congressional approval.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

Police identify 2 deputies shot by suspect in Winsted, Minnesota

The BCA is still investigating the incident.

JustusRamseyHouse
MN Property

Historic St. Paul building to be removed, put in storage after public outcry

The building was set to be demolished before community members spoke out against it.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Jan. 24

Hospitalizations dipped for a second week in a row.

Screen Shot 2023-01-26 at 11.19.03 AM
MN Business

X-Golf to open 'flagship' location in south Twin Cities

The national franchise has over 100 locations nationwide.

apple-books-teach-classroom-school-pixabay
MN News

Adult romance novel removed from Sartell High School book collection

Parents called the book "hardcore pornography" in a school board meeting.

cold, wind chill, freezing
MN Weather

Minnesota weather: Get ready for a 1-2 winter punch

Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard explains how brutal the upcoming cold blast will be.

Screen Shot 2023-01-26 at 11.05.49 AM
MN Lifestyle

Restaurant offering helicopter flight with dinner during St. Paul Winter Carnival

The 137th St. Paul Winter Carnival begins Thursday.

John Mayer
MN Music and Radio

John Mayer to perform at Xcel Energy Center in April

Mayer will stop in St. Paul on April 1 as part of his "Solo" tour.

BogartsDoughnutsBrooklynPark
Bars and Restaurants

Bogart's Doughnut Co. to open new Twin Cities location

The doughnut shop is well-known around the Twin Cities.

radio
MN Music and Radio

Here are the Twin Cities radio ratings from over the holidays

No prizes for guessing No. 1.

Screen Shot 2023-01-25 at 2.57.54 PM
MN News

Legislative proposals seek funding for Twin Cities-Duluth passenger rail service

Advocates of the Northern Lights Express are hoping 2023 will be their year.

Related

Flickr - Superior National Forest Boundary Waters
MN News

Mineral leases for proposed Twin Metals mine near Boundary Waters canceled

A review by the DOI found "significant legal deficiencies" with the leases' 2019 renewal.

Flickr - Superior National Forest Boundary Waters
MN News

Antofagasta suing Biden admin for blocking mine near Boundary Waters

Twin Metals announced the lawsuit Monday.

Flickr - Superior National Forest Boundary Waters
MN News

White House begins process to ban new mining near BWCAW

The stated goal is to protect the "unique natural wonder" of the BWCAW.

Boundary Waters BWCAW 1
MN Travel

Boundary Waters permits available next week, but there won't be as many

The number available this year have been cut after increased visitation that's led to congestion and damage to natural resources.

greenwood fire
MN News

Portion of Boundary Waters reopens, other MN fire closures remain

Rain and cooler temperatures have helped crews battle wildfires in northern Minnesota.

boundary waters
MN News

Tina Smith urges Biden Admin. to restart study on mining near Boundary Waters

The study, which the Trump Administration stopped, would determine the environmental and economic impacts of a ban on mining in the area.

Facebook Bezhik Fire crop
MN News

Wildfire begins pushing out of Boundary Waters, toward private property

The fire is estimated to be more than 900 acres in size.

boundary waters
MN News

Parts of Boundary Waters closed near border due to wildfire threats

The closures will begin Saturday and last for at least seven days or until the situation is resolved.