Biden Admin: Home COVID tests will soon be covered by insurance

Biden Administration announces home COVID tests will soon be covered by insurance

The tests will be free with insurance starting Saturday.

Melissa Turtinen

People with private health insurance can start getting at-home COVID-19 tests for free starting Saturday, Jan. 15. 

That's according to the Biden Administration, which announced Monday it is requiring insurance companies and group health plans to cover the cost of at-home tests, which will increase the access to free tests.

Insurance companies and health plans are required to cover eight free over-the-counter at-home tests per person per month. So, a family of four who are all on the same health plan, would be able to get 32 at-home COVID tests covered per month. 

"Under President Biden’s leadership, we are requiring insurers and group health plans to make tests free for millions of Americans. This is all part of our overall strategy to ramp up access to easy-to-use, at-home tests at no cost,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Since we took office, we have more than tripled the number of sites where people can get COVID-19 tests for free, and we’re also purchasing half a billion at-home, rapid tests to send for free to Americans who need them. 

"By requiring private health plans to cover people’s at-home tests, we are further expanding Americans’ ability to get tests for free when they need them," Becerra added. 

Through this, people will be able to purchase home testing kits for free under their insurance or submit receipts for the tests to get reimbursed. 

At-home tests have been hard to come by since before the holidays with many pharmacies selling out of the testing kits as demand surged. Demand for these tests continues to be high due to the highly contagious omicron variant.

