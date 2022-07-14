Biden grants disaster declaration for MN communities hit by spring storms

Skip to main content
President Biden grants disaster declaration for MN communities affected by spring storms

Federal dollars will be available to Minnesota communities affected by spring storms and flooding.

Volunteers fill sandbags in International Falls during record flooding over Memorial Day weekend. Photo by Adam H. Thole.

Federal disaster assistance will be available to fifteen Minnesota counties and four tribal nations affected by severe storms, straight-line winds and flooding this spring. 

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced President Joe Biden's approval of Minnesota's major disaster declaration on Thursday. 

The declaration will bring federal assistance to Minnesota communities impacted by severe weather on April 22-June 15. 

Eligible communities include: 

  • Beltrami County 
  • Clearwater County 
  • Cook County 
  • Kittson County
  • Koochiching County 
  • Lake County 
  • Lake of the Woods County 
  • Mahnomen County 
  • Marshall County 
  • Norman County 
  • Pennington County 
  • Polk County
  • Red Lake County
  • Roseau County
  • St. Louis County 
  • Bois Forte Band of Chippewa
  • Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe
  • Red Lake Nation 
  • White Earth Nation

Communities on the Minnesota-Ontario border were among the hardest hit by this spring's flooding, which saw record high water levels on Rainy Lake. 

