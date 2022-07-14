Biden grants disaster declaration for MN communities hit by spring storms

Federal disaster assistance will be available to fifteen Minnesota counties and four tribal nations affected by severe storms, straight-line winds and flooding this spring.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced President Joe Biden's approval of Minnesota's major disaster declaration on Thursday.

The declaration will bring federal assistance to Minnesota communities impacted by severe weather on April 22-June 15.

Eligible communities include:

Beltrami County

Clearwater County

Cook County

Kittson County

Koochiching County

Lake County

Lake of the Woods County

Mahnomen County

Marshall County

Norman County

Pennington County

Polk County

Red Lake County

Roseau County

St. Louis County

Bois Forte Band of Chippewa

Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe

Red Lake Nation

White Earth Nation

Communities on the Minnesota-Ontario border were among the hardest hit by this spring's flooding, which saw record high water levels on Rainy Lake.