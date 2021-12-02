Biden lays out wintertime plan to curb COVID's spread

The White House unveiled its plans for curbing the ongoing COVID crisis over the winter, including further emphasis on vaccinations, increasing access to testing, and adding new protocols for international travelers.

The Biden administration outlined its new actions Thursday, shortly after a case of the omicron variant was detected in Minnesota — the second case of the concerning COVID variant to be recorded in the U.S. Omicron's initial emergence comes as the country continues to battle the delta variant, which has raged across the U.S. in recent months.

"We have the public health tools we need to continue to fight this virus without shutting down our schools and businesses," the White House said in an announcement, adding the new measures detailed Thursday will "provide additional protection to Americans and fight the omicron and delta variants, while keeping our economy growing."

The White House breaks down the plan into nine parts. Broadly speaking, it includes doubling down on vaccines for everyone age 5 and up (as well as boosters for eligible individuals), buffeted by better access to free at-home COVID tests, new requirements for incoming international travelers and more.

Here are the nine pieces, with a brief description of each:

Boosters and vaccinations: Expanded pharmacy availability and a new public education campaign to get the unvaccinated vaccinated, and the fully vaccinated boosted. Vaccination access for kids, families to protect schools: Family vaccination clinics (including mobile sites to reach rural areas), a review of school COVID policies, paying health care providers to talk to families about the importance of vaccinations. More free at-home tests: Insured Americans can get reimbursed for at-home COVID tests, distribution of at-home tests at community sites. International traveler rules: All inbound international travelers must test a day ahead of flying, an extension of the mask requirement on planes and public transportation. Workplace measures: Encouraging employers to implement vaccination or testing requirements, regardless of the outcome of the court-challenged White House guidance. Rapid response teams: The creation of new emergency response teams that will deploy to states facing hospital or health care strains. Anti-viral pills: Ensuring the U.S. can buy millions of doses of antiviral pills upon approval by the FDA to help treat COVID. Shipping out vaccine doses: A commitment to donate 1.2 billion doses of COVID vaccines around the world, giving up "place in line" to allow others to get vaccines sooner, ramping up global delivery. Preparing for the future: Acceleration of development of new treatments, vaccinations for emerging variants, if needed.

You can read the White House's entire announcement here.