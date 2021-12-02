Biden lays out wintertime plan to curb COVID's spread

Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Biden lays out wintertime plan to double down on vaccinations, increase at-home test access
Publish date:

Biden lays out wintertime plan to double down on vaccinations, increase at-home test access

It comes as the U.S. reported its second case of the omicron variant.
Author:

U.S. Secretary of Defense, Flickr

It comes as the U.S. reported its second case of the omicron variant.

The White House unveiled its plans for curbing the ongoing COVID crisis over the winter, including further emphasis on vaccinations, increasing access to testing, and adding new protocols for international travelers.

The Biden administration outlined its new actions Thursday, shortly after a case of the omicron variant was detected in Minnesota — the second case of the concerning COVID variant to be recorded in the U.S. Omicron's initial emergence comes as the country continues to battle the delta variant, which has raged across the U.S. in recent months.

Related: Minnesotan infected with omicron variant was vaccinated, had booster shot

"We have the public health tools we need to continue to fight this virus without shutting down our schools and businesses," the White House said in an announcement, adding the new measures detailed Thursday will "provide additional protection to Americans and fight the omicron and delta variants, while keeping our economy growing."

The White House breaks down the plan into nine parts. Broadly speaking, it includes doubling down on vaccines for everyone age 5 and up (as well as boosters for eligible individuals), buffeted by better access to free at-home COVID tests, new requirements for incoming international travelers and more.

Related: 3rd federal medical team to join COVID-19 fight in MN

Here are the nine pieces, with a brief description of each:

  1. Boosters and vaccinations: Expanded pharmacy availability and a new public education campaign to get the unvaccinated vaccinated, and the fully vaccinated boosted.
  2. Vaccination access for kids, families to protect schools: Family vaccination clinics (including mobile sites to reach rural areas), a review of school COVID policies, paying health care providers to talk to families about the importance of vaccinations.
  3. More free at-home tests: Insured Americans can get reimbursed for at-home COVID tests, distribution of at-home tests at community sites.
  4. International traveler rules: All inbound international travelers must test a day ahead of flying, an extension of the mask requirement on planes and public transportation.
  5. Workplace measures: Encouraging employers to implement vaccination or testing requirements, regardless of the outcome of the court-challenged White House guidance.
  6. Rapid response teams: The creation of new emergency response teams that will deploy to states facing hospital or health care strains.
  7. Anti-viral pills: Ensuring the U.S. can buy millions of doses of antiviral pills upon approval by the FDA to help treat COVID.
  8. Shipping out vaccine doses: A commitment to donate 1.2 billion doses of COVID vaccines around the world, giving up "place in line" to allow others to get vaccines sooner, ramping up global delivery.
  9. Preparing for the future: Acceleration of development of new treatments, vaccinations for emerging variants, if needed.

 You can read the White House's entire announcement here.

Next Up

US Sec Defense Flickr - Joe Bide Nov 11 2021
MN Coronavirus

Biden lays out wintertime plan to curb COVID's spread

It comes as the U.S. reported its second case of the omicron variant.

Willow River DOC
MN News

MN Dept. of Corrections offering $5K bonuses as it seeks to hire 200

The DOC is offering hiring bonuses for new employees and for referrals.

mayor jacob frey
MN News

Mayor Frey unveils workgroup to develop public safety recommendations

There are 35 members in the workgroup.

ice fishing brainerd jaycees lorie shaull flickr
Minnesota Life

MN city named best ice fishing destination in the US

A lake in Wisconsin also made the top 8.

today show surprise
TV, Movies and The Arts

'TODAY Show' surprises Minneapolis youth nonprofit with toys

It's part of the program's Season of Giving toy drive.

covid
MN Coronavirus

3rd federal medical team to join COVID-19 fight in Minnesota

There are more than 1,500 people with COVID-19 admitted to Minnesota hospitals.

hospital, emergency room
MN News

Driver killed after other motorist crosses into opposite lane

The head-on crash occurred early Thursday, just north of the Twin Cities.

shot clock
MN Sports

MSHSL approves shot clock for Minnesota varsity basketball

Shot clocks will be required at all varsity games beginning in 2023-24.

Redmons Popcorn Colbert screengrab
MN Food & Drink

Popcorn shop featured on 'The Late Show' has to close 2 days later

A county inspection after the national TV appearance found code violations.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesotan infected with omicron was vaccinated, had booster shot

The Hennepin County man received his booster shot in early November.

brentwood park
MN News

Hopkins townhouse, 2 vehicles hit with gunfire

No one was injured.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, December 2

The latest in Minnesota.

Related

FLickr - vaccine COVID - SELF Magazine
MN Coronavirus

Deadline for workplace COVID vaccine, testing requirements revealed

The rule affects all employers with 100 or more workers.

Tim Walz and Joe Biden
MN Coronavirus

President Biden touts MN's COVID vaccination efforts in virtual round table

Walz said 70% of Minnesotans would be vaccinated by July 4.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota health officials watching closely for omicron variant

Health leaders do not yet know how transmissible or severe the new variant is.

covid
MN Coronavirus

First omicron variant COVID case detected in MN

The individual is an adult male who lives in Hennepin County and had recently traveled.

covid
MN Coronavirus

President Biden signs more COVID executive orders: here's what they are

The new president has set a target of administering 100 million doses in 100 days.

covid, vaccine
MN Coronavirus

Minnesotan infected with omicron was vaccinated, had booster shot

The Hennepin County man received his booster shot in early November.

Flickr - Indy 500
MN Coronavirus

Dozens of businesses introduce COVID vaccine rewards

The incentives were highlighted by the White House Wednesday.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, December 1

100 newly reported deaths.