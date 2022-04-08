Road closures to hit Hwy. 55/Hiawatha in Minneapolis this summer

Construction season won't be kind to frequent users of Highway 55/Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is warning motorists of a monthslong project that will see staggered closures from downtown Minneapolis to Highway 62.

The longest of those will be four months, during which time the entirety of the southbound side from downtown to Cedar Avenue will be closed. There will also be "shorter-term" closure on the northbound side. You can view more details on the project page.

MnDOT has not announced a specific starting date, only saying it will begin this spring and last into the fall.

What's being done to the road?

Crews will resurface the entirety of the highway, which MnDOT says will result in a smoother drive. Repairs will also be made to three bridges along the route, and signals at both 35th Street and 38th Street will be replaced — improving safety and accessibility.