Big-time rain totals flood Highway 10 in central Minnesota

Nearly stationary thunderstorms dumped huge rain totals on central Minnesota Thursday night, and more rain and storms continue to impact the area Friday morning with more expected Friday night.

"Multiple emergency personnel are out checking residences in the city of Randall due to the high water. Again, we are asking that people stay away from this area so emergency personnel can do their jobs effectively," the Morrison County Sheriff's Office said.

Highway 10 near 230th Street is "completely flooded across both the northbound and southbound lanes," the sheriff's office added.

Storm reports out of the Randall area haven't shown any rain totals yet, but a 7 a.m. report out of St. Cloud, where it hasn't rained as hard for as long, showed 4.4 inches.

The radar estimates, which can get out of wack because of hail, show 5-8+ inches of rain in some areas, namely over Cushing and Randall and again further south near Sartell.