Skip to main content
Birthday party shooting in St. Paul: 'Astonishing more people weren't injured'

Birthday party shooting in St. Paul: 'Astonishing more people weren't injured'

Police say a "hostile crowd" tried to stop officers from getting to the victim.

Credit: St. Paul PD

Police say a "hostile crowd" tried to stop officers from getting to the victim.

"It's astonishing more people weren't injured because the building was packed." 

That's what St. Paul Police Department said in a release following a shooting at an event center Saturday night, which resulted in a 16-year-old boy being shot in the leg. 

According to police, there was a birthday party inside an event center on the 500 block of Snelling Avenue North when gunshots rang out at around 9:35 p.m. Police were informed that a manager was trying to gain control after the situation "got out of hand," including attempting to stop people with guns from entering the venue. 

Ultimately, one person armed with a gun made it inside. That person was escorted back outside, at which point "he then turned and fired back into the building," police said. That was followed by another person who "pulled a gun and shot into the building." 

The only person believed to have been struck by gunfire – more than a dozen spent shell casings were recovered – was the 16-year-old boy, who was taken to Regions Hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg. He is expected to survive. 

SPPD noted in its release that responding officers "encountered a hostile crowd that attempted to prevent them from getting to the victim." 

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

St. Paul police
MN News

Birthday party shooting in St. Paul: 'Astonishing more people weren't injured'

Police say a "hostile crowd" tried to stop officers from getting to the victim.

Screen Shot 2022-02-06 at 9.33.03 AM
MN Sports

Watch: 3rd-grader sends crowd into frenzy with epic half-court shot

A feel-good story worth checking out.

Screen Shot 2022-02-06 at 10.09.57 AM
MN News

877 MN renters to be refunded for landlord's illegal utility surcharge

In December, Suite Liv’n began charging tenants an illegal utility surcharge.

Screen Shot 2022-02-05 at 9.04.28 AM
MN Lifestyle

Bonngard's Family Meats in Cottage Grove closes its doors

This weekend marked the store's 15th anniversary.

Minneapolis police
MN News

Carjacking victim shot Saturday night in south Minneapolis

It happened Saturday night in the city's Whittier neighborhood.

Screen Shot 2022-02-06 at 8.05.32 AM
MN News

SUV backs over, fatally pins woman in St. Paul

The incident was captured on the "Live on Patrol" stream from Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher.

St. Paul gun rights rally
MN News

'What happened to you?': Gun owners' group leader criticized over Amir Locke support

The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus released a statement criticizing MPD over the killing.

Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Watch: Kaprizov, Talbot make the highlight reel at NHL All-Star Game

The Wild duo helped the Central Division reach the championship game.

Tim Beckham
MN Twins

Twins sign former No. 1 overall pick Tim Beckham

The Twins signed the utility man to a minor league deal.

Amir locke
MN News

Minneapolis police union issues new statement on Amir Locke killing

The Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis said 'no conclusions should be made' till the BCA investigation is complete.

Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Vikings' Justin Jefferson approves of Kevin O'Connell hire

"They get their playmakers the ball."

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Man shot dead during alleged forced entry in south Minneapolis

The shooting was reported in the early hours of Saturday near 38th and Grand.

Related

St. Paul police
MN News

Man runs from cops, steals car and fatally strikes pedestrian in St. Paul

The incident began around 5 a.m. Friday.

FEtiw7MXEAAr_Ig
MN News

Man killed in shooting outside apartment building in St. Paul

Screen Shot 2021-12-29 at 10.30.53 AM
MN News

'Chaotic scene' found by police after man fatally shot in St. Paul

Police say they arrived to a 'chaotic scene.'

st. paul homicide
MN News

Man in his 20s fatally shot in St. Paul home

This marks the sixth homicide in St. Paul this year.

st paul police cook ave homicide - twitter - nov. 10 2021
MN News

St. Paul police arrive to 'disturbing scene,' find woman dead in home

An adult male was arrested in connection with her death.

St. Paul police
MN News

Man dies after being shot in the chest in St. Paul

The shooting happened on the 900 block of Rice Street.

Screen Shot 2021-12-23 at 10.19.12 AM
MN News

One killed in fire at St. Paul fourplex

The victim died at a local hospital.

St. Paul police
MN News

Man dies 7 days after being assaulted in St. Paul

The medical examiner has ruled his death a homicide.