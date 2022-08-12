Charges: Man stole handgun from house, fired at motorcyclists from car

Charges were filed Friday against a 21-year-old Blaine man who allegedly burglarized a home and later fired gunshots at motorcyclists from a BMW.

Carson Thomas McCoy is charged in Anoka County District Court with a series of crimes including second-degree burglary, 2nd-degree assault, drug possession, aggravated robbery, and fleeing police.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies were called to a home in the 4400 block of 176th Ave. NE in Ham Lake at 1:26 p.m. Wednesday after homeowners reported a handgun and $1,500 in cash had been stolen.

Deputies found a broken window with blood on it at the east side of the home and a neighbor told investigators she'd seen a man and woman near the house, who later left in a black BMW.

Surveillance footage showed McCoy attempting to enter the home.

McCoy is then accused of later opening fire on three motorcyclists at Lexington Avenue Northeast and Constance Boulevard in Ham Lake.

According to the criminal complaint, the motorcyclists told police they had nearly been hit by McCoy's BMW when he allegedly ran a red light, with the trio proceeding to follow McCoy and get in front of the vehicle, yelling at him for almost hitting them.

The BMW then pulled up alongside them, with the driver allegedly firing a gun at them from out of the sunroof and then the driver's side window.

The motorcyclists were not injured in the incident.

McCoy was then pursued by police, heading the wrong-way at high speeds on Hwy. 10 and then heading onto Hwy. 65. He smashed into a squad car with the BMW, before driving into the yard of a nearby home.

The pursuit came to an end when he lost control during a right turn, crashing into some trees.

McCoy was arrested following the crash along with the woman, who has not yet been charged.

Police found fentanyl on McCoy during the arrest, charges say.