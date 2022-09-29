Skip to main content
Blaine man found dead inside car that crashed into lake

The victim's father said his son was on his way to work before the crash.

The body of a 26-year-old man who went missing last weekend was found inside a car that went into a northern Minnesota lake.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Nicolas James Engen, from Blaine, was found Wednesday around 3:17 p.m. in the Pequot Lakes area.

A preliminary investigation shows that Engen was driving a Ford Fusion southbound on Highway 371 when he went off the road into a ditch and rolled into West Twin Lake, north of Brainerd. Road conditions were wet at the time of the crash, according to the State Patrol.

The victim's father, Jim Engen, reflected on his son's death on Facebook. He said Nicolas was on his way to work early Saturday morning when the crash happened.

"Please if you love someone let them know life is precious and you never know! RIP son we love you," Jim said.

The Star Tribune reports the Pequot Lakes Police Department was informed that that Engen was missing when he failed to arrive to work at Grand View Lodge in Nisswa on Saturday. 

Authorities say Nicolas was not wearing a seatbelt when he crashed.

Bring Me The News reached out to the police department for more information.

