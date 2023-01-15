Skip to main content
Blaine man killed in crash on Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park

The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Saturday.

A 55-year-old Blaine man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Brooklyn Park early Saturday morning. 

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the yet-to-be-identified man was driving a Ford F-150 eastbound on Hwy. 610 near Hwy. 252 when he left the road into the center median and rolled the vehicle. 

It happened at approximately 1:14 a.m. Saturday, and the crash report says the 55-year-old was not wearing his seatbelt. 

No further information has been released. 

