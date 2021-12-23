Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
Blaine woman shot after interrupting burglary at her home
The incident occurred at around 8 p.m. Wednesday night.
Credit: Blaine Police Department

Police in Blaine are investigating after a couple was shot at after interrupting a burglary at their home Wednesday night.

According to the Blaine Police Department, officers were called to a home on the 8800 block of Jackson Street Northeast at around 8 p.m.

The homeowners, a man and a woman, reported that they had arrived back to find the bedroom light was on, which was unusual. As they pulled into the garage, a man ran out of the house.

The man started to chase the suspect, at which point the alleged burglar turned around and fired a shot. The shot hit the man's pant leg (he was not injured), with the bullet then striking the woman in the leg. 

She sustained non-life threatening injury and was transported to the hospital.

Officers found that the home had been ransacked and all of the Christmas presents had been piled near the door.

BPD, along with neighboring agencies, set up a perimeter and used K9 tracking, but the suspect was not located. He is described as a Black man, around 6’3” or 6’4” and wearing all black clothing. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Blaine woman shot after interrupting burglary at her home

