Blizzard causing drifts 'as long and as tall as semi trucks'

Huge drifts reported in southern Minnesota, while gusts over 70 mph have been recorded along the North Shore.

A ground blizzard is raging in southern Minnesota on Friday and reports from law enforcement near the City of Winthrop say there are snow drifts the size of semi trucks.

"Local law enforcement are reporting drifts as long and as tall as semi trucks on [Highways] 15 and 19 and ARE NOT PASSABLE," the City of Winthrop reported.

"The road closed lights at [Highways] 19/15 for southbound traffic are not working. The road is current impassable. [The Minnesota Department of Transportation] is currently trying to fix the lights. Do not head southbound."

The video at the top of the story if from Winthrop Police Department at the intersection of Hwy. 19 and Hwy. 15. Police are not allowing anyone to travel southbound on Hwy. 15, which was closed Thursday night by MnDOT.

"We are unsure when crews will be able to open the highways back up to full capacity," city officials said. "If you don't have to drive, don't."

You can see the terrible driving conditions via a snowplow camera on Hwy. 15 just before 11:30 a.m.

MnDOT

Interstate 90 has reopened in southwestern Minnesota but MnDOT is still encouraging people to stay home. Large drifts and whiteout conditions remain an issue all across southern Minnesota, where a blizzard warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday.

Winds are really roaring along the North Shore coastline, where the National Weather Service documented a 74 mph gust in Grand Marais around 11 a.m. The NWS told meteorologist Sven Sundgaard that the record wind gust in Grand Marais was 80.5 mph during a thunderstorm in June 2009.