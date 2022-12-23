Skip to main content

Blizzard causing drifts 'as long and as tall as semi trucks' in Minnesota

Huge drifts reported in southern Minnesota, while gusts over 70 mph have been recorded along the North Shore.

A ground blizzard is raging in southern Minnesota on Friday and reports from law enforcement near the City of Winthrop say there are snow drifts the size of semi trucks. 

"Local law enforcement are reporting drifts as long and as tall as semi trucks on [Highways] 15 and 19 and ARE NOT PASSABLE," the City of Winthrop reported. 

"The road closed lights at [Highways] 19/15 for southbound traffic are not working. The road is current impassable. [The Minnesota Department of Transportation] is currently trying to fix the lights. Do not head southbound."

The video at the top of the story if from Winthrop Police Department at the intersection of Hwy. 19 and Hwy. 15. Police are not allowing anyone to travel southbound on Hwy. 15, which was closed Thursday night by MnDOT. 

"We are unsure when crews will be able to open the highways back up to full capacity," city officials said. "If you don't have to drive, don't."

You can see the terrible driving conditions via a snowplow camera on Hwy. 15 just before 11:30 a.m. 

blizzard

Interstate 90 has reopened in southwestern Minnesota but MnDOT is still encouraging people to stay home. Large drifts and whiteout conditions remain an issue all across southern Minnesota, where a blizzard warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. 

Winds are really roaring along the North Shore coastline, where the National Weather Service documented a 74 mph gust in Grand Marais around 11 a.m. The NWS told meteorologist Sven Sundgaard that the record wind gust in Grand Marais was 80.5 mph during a thunderstorm in June 2009. 

Next Up

blizzard
MN News

Blizzard causing drifts 'as long and as tall as semi trucks'

Huge drifts reported in southern Minnesota, while gusts over 70 mph have been recorded along the North Shore.

Screen Shot 2022-10-17 at 10.12.36 AM
MN Food & Drink

Edina City Council rejects neighborhood restaurant proposal

A much buzzed-about proposal is off the table.

Screen Shot 2022-12-23 at 8.56.58 AM
MN Food & Drink

Panda Express opening latest Twin Cities location

A grand opening will be held at the new location on Jan. 4.

Screen Shot 2022-12-23 at 9.28.41 AM
MN Lifestyle

Rochester superintendent mocks himself for canceling school

Technically, the blizzard warning didn't start until 6 p.m. Thursday in Rochester.

flickr-mall-of-america-mitchell-hirsch-march-2019
MN Shopping

What times do retail stores, malls close in MN on Christmas Eve 2022?

Many stores will have limited hours, so expect to go early.

Delta
MN Travel

Delta Air Lines adds 7 more routes from MSP Airport

All seven will be available as soon as February 2023 for some and June 2023 for others.

Screen Shot 2022-12-23 at 8.04.03 AM
MN Weather

How do the roads look in Minnesota Friday morning?

A quick look at traffic camera images from blizzard-hit and winter storm-hit parts of the state.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Dec. 20

Cases and hospitalizations dropped in the latest report.

blizzard, snow, blowing snow
MN News

Blizzard update: I-90 reopens, 'no travel advisory' issued in large area of Minnesota

Blizzard conditions are being reported on the roads.

snow
MN Weather

Snow totals from Wednesday: Twin Cities at the top

MSP Airport is up to 32.2 inches for the snow season.

Screen Shot 2022-12-22 at 2.32.06 PM
MN Lifestyle

The Raptor Center mourns Whisper the barn owl

Whisper touched hearts with her heart-shaped face.

Screen Shot 2022-12-22 at 3.06.37 PM
MN News

Shakopee fire chief retires after citizen's complaint triggers investigation

Rick Coleman spent more than three decades with the Shakopee Fire Department.

Related

north dakota blizzard
MN Weather

NWS expects roads to 'drift shut' as blizzard hits Minnesota

"We anticipate roads to become impassible as they drift shut," the NWS said.

Screen Shot 2022-11-10 at 3.01.54 PM
MN Weather

Dangerous travel in North Dakota, Minnesota as blizzard rages

Conditions are worsening as the storm advances through North Dakota into Minnesota and Canada.

Screen Shot 2022-03-14 at 8.38.34 AM
MN News

Bands of snow causing problems on the roads Monday morning

Precip could be heavy at times.

12.20 Weather Thumbnail
MN Weather

The latest on how much snow, wind, cold is set to slam Minnesota

Snow arrives Wednesday and then it gets worse with strong winds Wednesday night through Saturday.

snow
MN Weather

Here are snowfall reports from Wednesday's blizzard in Minnesota

Winds gusted over 60 mph in Minnesota during the brunt of the blizzard, including in the metro.

Screen Shot 2020-01-17 at 9.00.39 AM
MN News

Blowing snow already causing problems before the blizzard

Fierce winds have made travel rough in parts of western Minnesota Friday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-12-13 at 6.14.06 PM
MN News

Roads worsening as rain changes to snow in Minnesota

The State Patrol is responding to numerous crashes on snow- and slush-covered roads.

snow
MN Weather

2 feet in Bismarck as blizzard dumps snow on ND, MN

The top snow amount in Minnesota came in at 11 inches.