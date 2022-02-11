Skip to main content
Blizzard conditions close I-94, other highways in western MN

No-travel is advised as a blizzard warning is in effect in parts of Minnesota.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow

Interstate 94 and other highways in west-central Minnesota are closed due to poor visibility Friday morning. 

Here's a map of where travel isn't advised and where highways are closed, as of 9 a.m. Friday: 

The highways closing comes after the Minnesota Department of Transportation recommended no travel in most of the northwestern and west-central Minnesota Friday morning due to extremely dangerous whiteout conditions.

This video was taken by State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow at 7 a.m. between Barnesville and Rothsay on Interstate 94. Grabow reported "at least a dozen vehicles/semis in the ditch/median, maybe more." 

"As of 7 am, travel was not advised within the majority of the Red River Valley, with some road closures. This is due to treacherous travel conditions from blizzard conditions and slick roadways," says the National Weather Service. 

"If planning travel this morning, make sure to check the latest road conditions before heading out or consider delaying or cancelling travel through the morning."

There is a blizzard warning in effect until 12 p.m. Friday. Winds are expected to gust up to 50 mph, causing not only dangerous travel conditions but also dangerously cold wind chills as low as -35F. 

"The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes," the NWS said. 

You can get real-time road conditions here

