Blizzard update: I-90 closing, 'no travel advisory' issued in large area of Minnesota

Blizzard update: I-90 and state highways closed, 'no travel advisory' issued in large area of Minnesota

Blizzard conditions are being reported on the roads.

Credit: Adam Uren, Bring Me The News

A "no travel" advisory has been issued for a large area of Minnesota as blizzard conditions impact the roads, with officials also announcing the closure of Interstate 90 and Hwy. 60 from 7 p.m. in southern Minnesota.

The closure of I-90 stretches from the South Dakota border to west of Albert Lea. Most state highways are also closing in southwestern Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management made the announcement shortly before 7 p.m., coming after the Minnesota Department of Transportation issued the no travel advisory at around 6 p.m.

The advisory stretches from the western borders with North and South Dakota to Faribault and Owatonna in the east. From the south it starts at the Iowa border and ends approximately at the line between Madison, Willmar and Litchfield. It currently remains south of the I-94 corridor.

Those on the roads are advised to expect drifting and blowing snow, with poor visibility in some places of less than tenth of a mile.

Screen Shot 2022-12-22 at 7.21.29 PM

The blizzard warning in Minnesota has also been extended northwards to incorporate more of the I-94 corridor, including Alexandria, Fergus Falls, and Moorhead.

The National Weather Service is still saying that travel Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning "could be impossible and life threatening."

The blowing snow is expected to be at its worst on Friday, which will combine with "dangerously cold wind chills" in the negative 30-45 degree range.

Screen Shot 2022-12-22 at 6.39.29 PM

Earlier on Thursday, Cottonwood County Emergency Management announced it was taking its own snow plows off the road due to the severity of the road conditions.

