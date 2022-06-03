Skip to main content
Bloody Thursday in Minneapolis: 7 wounded in 5 shootings

Two of the seven victims suffered what police are describing as "life-threatening" injuries.

Credit: Tony Webster, Flickr

Five shootings in Minneapolis Thursday left seven people injured with gunshot wounds. Four shootings took place on the city's North Side, and one happened in south Minneapolis. 

Shooting #1: At 1:08 p.m., MPD was alerted about a man with a gun on the 800 block of NE 24th Ave. and then a shooting, with officers finding blood at the scene along with gunfire damage to vehicles and buildings. 

A man in his 20s was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with what police say are "apparent life-threatening gunshot wounds." The relationship between the victim and the man with the gun is under investigation. 

Shooting #2: Just after 5 p.m., police say shots were fired from "at least one vehicle" near the intersection of East 27th Street and Bloomington Avenue , where a woman suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was standing outside when shots rang out, and she did not see who shot her, police said. 

Shooting #3: Just before 8 p.m., officers heard shots at the Wendy's restaurant located at 421 West Broadway Avenue in north Minneapolis. They arrived and found evidence of bullets hitting vehicles and the ground, and were later informed that a man with "potential life-threatening gunshot wounds" had been taken to North Memorial Medical Center. 

"The injured male stated that he heard shots, felt pain, and had someone drive him to the hospital. He had no suspect information," MPD's report says. 

Shooting #4: At about 9:10 p.m., two men, both aged in their 20s, were shot on the 3600 block of North Penn Avenue. One of the victims told police that he was standing outside a business when he heard gunfire and then felt pain in his leg, realizing he had been shot. Both victims suffered what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. 

Shooting #5: At 10:40 p.m., a man and woman were standing at a bus stop near the intersection of North Penn and West Broadway avenues when shots "likely came from a passing vehicle" and they were struck, both suffering non-critical gunshot wounds, according to MPD. 

All five shootings are under investigating and no arrests have been made. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Bloody Thursday in Minneapolis: 7 wounded in 5 shootings

