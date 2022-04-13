Bloomington mosque bombers get 16 and 14 years in prison

Two Illinois men were sentenced Tuesday for their roles in the 2017 bombing of the Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington.

Michael McWhorter, 33, was sentenced to just under 16 years in prison and Joe Morris, 26, was sentenced to nearly 14 years in prison. The men pled guilty to charges in 2019.

Both men faced 35-year statutory minimums, but FOX 9 reports their lawyers had appealed for leniency to take into account the evidence they gave against the ringleader of the attack: Emily Claire Hari.

Members of the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center and other Islamic leaders echoed these calls for leniency, saying: "While Emily Hari has shown zero remorse, Michael McWhorter and Joe Morris have taken accountability for their actions and have expressed profound regret, as well as a marked understanding of how they were able to become radicalized to the point of committing this heinous crime."

In a statement Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger said McWhorter and Morris cooperated throughout the case, which helped lead to the conviction of the terrorist group's mastermind.



Hari, who was known as Michael Hari when she was convicted in late 2020, was sentenced to 53 years in prison last year.

Hari established the terrorist militia group called "The White Rabbits" in Clarence, Illinois and recruited McWhorter and Morris in the summer of 2017 to carry out a string of attacks.

Hari targeted the Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center specifically to terrorize Muslims into believing they are not welcome in the United States and should leave the country, according to the Department of Justice.