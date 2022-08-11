Skip to main content
Bloomington PD to provide update on Mall of America shooting investigation

There's unconfirmed reports the suspected gunman and an accomplice have been arrested.

Shamar Alon Lark (left) Rashad Jamal May (right) are wanted in connection with the Aug. 4 shooting at Mall of America. Courtesy of Bloomington Police Department.

The Bloomington Police Department is expected to provide an update Thursday evening on the investigation into last week's gunfire at Mall of America. 

Paul Blume of FOX 9 reports several sources have confirmed the two suspects were arrested during a traffic stop near Chicago, although there's been no word yet from Bloomington Police. 

Shamar Alon Lark and Rashad Jamal May were both been subject to nationwide arrests warrants after allegedly escaping the scene last Thursday. 

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges on Monday said investigators believe May provoked Lark to return to the Nike store and shoot after they lost a fight that took place near the cash register. Lark subsequently went back into the crowded store and fired three rounds, Hodges said. 

The department released photos of the suspects earlier this week and Hodges said police wouldn't rest until the men were arrested

The same day, authorities announced charges against three Twin Cities residents – two of them employees at the nearby Best Western hotel – accused of helping Lark and May escape

Lark is facing charges of second-degree assault and May is wanted for aiding an offender, police said Monday. 

Bring Me The News will provide new information Thursday as soon as it becomes available. 

