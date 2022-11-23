Bloomington police investigating shooting; public asked to avoid area

Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon in a busy shopping and dining area in Bloomington.

Around 1:50 p.m., the Bloomington Police Department said authorities are investigating a shooting near 89th Street and Penn Avenue.

No details were immediately provided by law enforcement, but the public is being asked to avoid the area.

A heavy police presence has formed around the Penn Lake Shopping Center strip mall and a portion of the property has been blocked off.

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges is scheduled to address the incident during a press conference at 5 p.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.