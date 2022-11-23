Skip to main content
Bloomington police investigating shooting; public asked to avoid area

Authorities at the scene of a shooting in Bloomington, Minn. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News.

Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon in a busy shopping and dining area in Bloomington. 

Around 1:50 p.m., the Bloomington Police Department said authorities are investigating a shooting near 89th Street and Penn Avenue.

No details were immediately provided by law enforcement, but the public is being asked to avoid the area. 

A heavy police presence has formed around the Penn Lake Shopping Center strip mall and a portion of the property has been blocked off. 

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges is scheduled to address the incident during a press conference at 5 p.m. 

