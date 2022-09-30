Bloomington, Richfield districts tighten security ahead of weekend football

The Bloomington district is adding enhanced safety measures to Saturday's homecoming football game after a shooting last week disrupted the game at Richfield High School.

Only students of Kennedy High School will be allowed to access the game, along with their families, according to the Bloomington Public Schools District.

Younger siblings of a high school student, such as an elementary or middle school student, will be required to be accompanied by an adult.

Additionally, Kennedy High School students will be asked to show their student ID.

Rick Kaufman, the district's executive director of community relations and emergency management, said the district will reassess its security plans following Saturday's game to determine what measures will be in place for the season's remaining home games.

"All of these measures are in place as a result of the incident last Friday evening in Richfield," Kaufman shared in an email, adding the district is partnering with the Bloomington Police Department for additional personnel in and around Bloomington Stadium.

Richfield Public Schools has also tightened security measures for students ahead of the varsity football game at Washburn High School on Friday, Sept. 30.

According to the district, only families of the football players and Richfield High School students with a chaperone are allowed to attend.

New district safety measures require all away game attendees to pre-register online and all RHS students must be with an adult and show a photo ID for admission to the game.

Safety plans are still being developed for home games.

"We want to thank you in advance for your support and cooperation as we work together to ensure athletic events remain safe and enjoyable for all," RHS Principal Stacy Theien-Collins and Activities Director Chris Peterson wrote in an email to families regarding the changes.

Authorities have charged a 15-year-old boy in connection with Friday's shooting outside the RHS game. Two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Similar security enhancements have been implemented by Edina High School following a recent brawl at a football game.