Bodies of 2 children recovered after house fire near Bemidji

Two children died in a house fire in Beltrami County on Thursday morning.

The tragic incident was reported on the 9000 block of Pony Lake Road NW in Liberty Township – just northwest of Bemidji – at 6:12 a.m., according to the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office.

The bodies of two unidentified children were recovered shortly after 1 p.m. and their remains were transported to a medical examiner for autopsy and identification.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families during this difficult time," the sheriff's office said.

According to authorities, the second floor of the home was fully engulfed in flames by the time fire crews arrived Thursday morning, with the sheriff's office announcing that two children had been "unaccounted for."

A total of 45 firefighters and 16 fire trucks assisted at the scene, in addition to three investigators from the Minnesota Fire Marshal's Office.

The sheriff's office has not provided any additional information at this point.