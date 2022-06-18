Bodies of construction workers recovered from St. Paul trench collapse

The bodies of two construction workers killed in a trench collapse Friday in the Highland Park neighborhood of St. Paul have been recovered.

Deputy Fire Chief Roy Mokosso told Bring Me The News around 10 p.m. Friday that the first body had been recovered, and at 3:42 a.m. Saturday St. Paul Fire Department confirmed the second body had been recovered.

Dozens of firefighters from St. Paul and Minneapolis responded around 3 p.m. to reports of a trench collapse at an apartment construction site in the 700 block of Mount Curve Blvd., approximately two blocks northeast of the Ford Bridge.

One person who witnessed the collapse attempted to rescue the two victims, according to Mokosso. Around 4 p.m., authorities confirmed the efforts were a recovery operation for the two construction workers killed in the collapse.

Authorities have not yet named the victims or the construction company they worked for.

According to the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration, trench collapses have killed a dozen people each year for the past two years.