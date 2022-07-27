Skip to main content
Bodies of husband and wife recovered after house explosion in Hopkins

Bodies of husband and wife recovered after house explosion in Hopkins

The victims are a husband and wife, according to authorities.

Bring Me The News

The victims are a husband and wife, according to authorities.

Two people were killed when a house exploded in Hopkins Wednesday morning. 

"There are two fatalities. They are being taken out by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner," said Hopkins Fire Chief Dale Specken, at the scene of the explosion near 2nd St. N. and 21st Ave. N. 

"Their family is at the scene and working with chaplains," Specken added. 

The identities of the couple killed have not been released, but Specken said it was a husband and wife believed to be aged in their 80s.

Specken said the explosion could've been caused by a leaking gas appliance, but they won't know for sure for a couple of days. There is no threat to the surrounding area. 

The home was "completely collapsed," Specken said, adding that there is a debris field around the house. One victim was found in the northeast corner of the home and the other body was recovered from the northwest corner. 

Specken said witnesses reported hearing the explosion from as far as 15 blocks away. 

Anyone with video of the explosion is asked to send it to Hopkins police. 

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-07-27 at 3.57.22 PM
MN News

Bodies of husband, wife recovered after house explosion in Hopkins

The victims are a husband and wife, according to authorities.

image
MN News

Man dies in Rush City prison cell

The 26-year-old man had been incarcerated since 2013.

mn dnr - boat launch - low water levels
Outdoors

DNR warns boaters of low water levels on Minnesota lakes

The low levels are due to a lack of rainfall recently in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-07-27 at 2.14.46 PM
MN News

Fatal crash Wednesday afternoon in Chanhassen

A crash investigation was reported by the State Patrol just after 2 p.m.

police lights
MN News

At least 9 cities targeted with antisemitic, racist flyers

A local civil rights group has condemned the letters and police are investigating.

268824895_10159769046604846_2055121944612489079_n
MN Sports

Richfield is the new home of the Minnesota Whitecaps

The Whitecaps had previously played at TRIA Rink in St. Paul.

image
MN News

Rescuers on scene of home explosion in Hopkins

Further information is expected later today.

Tou Thao & J Alexander Kueng
MN News

Kueng gets 3 years in federal prison; Thao sentenced to 3½ years

Kueng and Thao have a state trial coming up this fall in relation to Floyd's death.

34628864351_cac36d6b69_k
MN Music and Radio

Shawn Mendes cancels tour weeks after postponing St. Paul show

The 23-year-old singer is stepping away from his world tour for his mental health.

image
MN Business

Fleet Farm announces opening of new Twin Cities store

Attention Fleet Farm fans.

Screen Shot 2020-06-15 at 7.11.05 AM
MN News

20-year-old trespassing suspect punches cop in St. Cloud

The man was arrested and will be charged with multiple crimes.

100 N Main St, Janesville, Minnesota - July 2014 (1)
MN News

Victim airlifted, 2 arrested after shooting in small Minnesota town

Police don't believe the suspects are locals.

Related

image
MN News

Rescuers on scene of home explosion in Hopkins

Further information is expected later today.

289508639_338229998494750_1116200813276798607_n
MN News

Expired tabs lead to arrest of murder suspect in Hopkins

The 24-year-old has been charged with the murder of a man in Uptown.

ambulance
MN News

2 women die from injuries suffered in October 19 Hopkins crash

Both victims died at Hennepin Healthcare on Oct. 21.

MN News

Controlled explosion at MN home after wife finds late husband's dynamite

It was found by a woman cleaning her house.

police lights
MN News

Arrest made after person shot at Hopkins apartment building

Police say this was an isolated incident and that the victim and suspect knew each other.

Image from iOS
MN News

1 injured, 1 in custody following shooting, police chase in Hopkins

The suspect was arrested following a police pursuit Sunday afternoon.

Pixabay - firefighter helmet
MN News

Victims of house explosion ID'd as husband and wife

One was killed and the other severely injured in the Wednesday morning explosion.

Fire
MN News

Bodies of 2 children recovered after house fire near Bemidji

The second story was fully engulfed in flames when the first crews arrived.