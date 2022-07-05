Body found along shoreline of Crystal Lake

A body was found along the shoreline of Crystal Lake Tuesday afternoon.

Police in Robbinsdale said the body of a male was found lying face-down in the water just before 1 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. The male's identity and the official cause of death will be released when an autopsy is completed.

The Hennepin County Water Patrol are taking over the investigation. Police say there is no threat to the public.

On Friday, a man was found dead in 26 inches of water on Lake Washington in what authorities are treating as an apparent drowning.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.