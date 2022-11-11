Body found in Aitkin County lake believed to be missing man

The body of missing Lucas Dudden is believed to have been found in an Aitkin County lake.

The Carlton County Sheriff's Office says it believes that the body found in the waters of Rat Lake is that of Dudden.

It followed an "extensive land and water search" for the 38-year-old after he was reported missing on Halloween.

His family last had contact with him on Oct. 26.

His body has been sent to a medical examiner for autopsy to confirm his identity and determine the manner of his death.