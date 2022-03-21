Skip to main content
Body found in Brooklyn Park creek, police investigating

The body was found at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

Credit: Ed Kohler via Flickr

A death investigation is happening in Brooklyn Park after a body was found in a creek. 

The inner Twin Cities suburb's police department says the body was found in Shingle Creek at about 2:45 p.m. The individual's age and identity have not been released, nor has a cause of death. 

"This incident is actively being investigated. Further information will be provided at a later time," Brooklyn Park police said. 

Specifically where in Shingle Creek the body was found has not been announced. 

Police were assisted by Hennepin County Water Patrol. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

