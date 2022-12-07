Skip to main content
Body found in burned out car near Bird Island identified as local farmer

Body found in burned out car near Bird Island identified as local farmer

The deceased is a 59-year-old man from rural Bird Island.

Kurt Bauschardt via Flickr

The deceased is a 59-year-old man from rural Bird Island.

Police have identified the person whose body was found in a burned out pickup truck in Renville County on Sunday.

The Renville County Sheriff's Office confirmed the victim as Charles D. Amberg, 59, of rural Bird Island.

His remains were found in a burned out Chevy Silverado in a drainage ditch about a mile west of Bird Island on Sunday afternoon.

Amberg was the only occupant in the vehicle, and the cause and circumstances of his death remain under investigation.

An obituary for Amberg, a father-of-two and and grandfather of three, describes him as a "hard working man that meticulously kept his family farm operating."

"Chuck was a generous, genuine, and caring man. He loved his kids more than anything, yes even farming, and after becoming a grandpa three years ago, this love only grew. His legacy of faith, farming, and family will live on through his loved ones."

His funeral will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Next Up

ambulance
MN News

Body found in burned out car near Bird Island identified as local farmer

The deceased is a 59-year-old man from rural Bird Island.

Screen Shot 2022-12-06 at 2.57.33 PM
MN News

I-94 temporarily closed in Moorhead as man was rescued from bridge

The man was on a railroad bridge support pillar.

Screen Shot 2022-12-06 at 2.47.44 PM
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis' Khâluna named in Eater's 2022 'Best New Restaurants'

The restaurant, opened in 2021, is known for its Laotian cuisine.

roxys-cabaret_hero_2
Sponsored Story

Campy cabaret draws capacity crowds

Celebrate the future of downtown

ambulance, crash
MN News

3 pedestrians struck by drivers Monday in Minnesota; 2 dead

The victims involved a 39-year-old man and two 74-year-old men.

snow, plow
MN Weather

Shifting storm tracks: Significant storms Friday, next week?

Sven Sundgaard has the details on an interesting forecast.

Life Link
MN News

Worker suffers serious injury in rooftop fall in rural Minnesota

The man only fell a few feet, but suffered a serious leg injury.

CowboyInjuredGoFundMe
MN News

Minnesota cowboy severely injured while bull riding at national tournament

Reid Oftedahl suffered a head and neck injury.

Walz, Flanagan
MN News

Minnesota reports massive projected budget surplus of $17.6 billion

The huge surplus comes as the DFL prepares to assume a trifecta of the Legislature and the Governor's House.

tap-gf9a40b157_1280
MN News

Boil water advisory issued for part of Minneapolis after water main break

The main break caused significant flooding in an area of North Minneapolis Monday evening.

PicketSignsNurseStrike
MN News

Deals struck between nursing union and hospitals, potentially averting strike

A strike was scheduled to start on Dec. 11 if a deal was not reached.

Minnesota Solar Installation - All Energy Solar
Sponsored Story

Make the Most of your Solar Panels with Energy Storage

Solar energy is great during the day, but what happens when the sun goes down?

Related

Pixabay - police crime tape do not cross stock
MN News

Body found in burned out car near Bird Island

The Renville County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Body found in burned out car in Minneapolis

The discovery was made early Sunday morning.

Emmanuel Chieh
MN News

Body found in river near Fargo identified

According to the man's Facebook page, he leaves behind a young daughter.

Pixabay - water surface
MN News

Man's body found near empty fishing boat on St. Croix River

The boat, and an unoccupied truck found on the shore, belong to a 43-year-old White Bear Lake man.

Screen Shot 2020-01-07 at 1.35.17 PM
MN News

Body found near Rochester hotel identified as Minneapolis man

The 39-year-old was found near a hotel in the south of the city.

MN News

Body found in burned car confirmed as former Stillwater teacher

The 56 year old was reported missing on Saturday.

Pixabay - police crime tape do not cross stock
MN News

Body found in Mankato near where missing man was last seen

A public appeal to find a 20-year-old man was issued at the weekend.

MissingNicolletMan
MN News

Body of missing Nicollet man found near state park

The 28-year-old hadn't been seen since Sept. 30.