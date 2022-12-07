Body found in burned out car near Bird Island identified as local farmer

Police have identified the person whose body was found in a burned out pickup truck in Renville County on Sunday.

The Renville County Sheriff's Office confirmed the victim as Charles D. Amberg, 59, of rural Bird Island.

His remains were found in a burned out Chevy Silverado in a drainage ditch about a mile west of Bird Island on Sunday afternoon.

Amberg was the only occupant in the vehicle, and the cause and circumstances of his death remain under investigation.

An obituary for Amberg, a father-of-two and and grandfather of three, describes him as a "hard working man that meticulously kept his family farm operating."

"Chuck was a generous, genuine, and caring man. He loved his kids more than anything, yes even farming, and after becoming a grandpa three years ago, this love only grew. His legacy of faith, farming, and family will live on through his loved ones."

His funeral will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 13.