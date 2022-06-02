Body found in burning car in Waite Park

Police are investigating after a body was found in a burning car in Waite Park early Monday morning.

Officers and firefighters were called just before 1 a.m. to a car fire on the 1500 block of County Road 6. First responders found a vehicle "fully engulfed in flames."

Authorities note that the vehicle was so heavily damaged they could not identify the model. They also found a body inside, which initially couldn't be identified due to the extent of the injuries.

The victim has been identified, but their name has not been released as family is still being notified.

No other information is available at this time. The incident remains under investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.