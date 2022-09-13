Skip to main content
Body found in Mankato near where missing man was last seen

A public appeal to find a 20-year-old man was issued at the weekend.

Authorities in Mankato are investigating after a body was found on Monday morning.

The Mankato Department of Public Safety says the body of a male was found near the 600 block of Agency Trail at 10:52 a.m. Monday.

The body was taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death and identification.

The discovery of the body happened on the same block where a missing 20-year-old man was last seen.

Makhi William Nave was reported missing after last being seen around 12 a.m. Saturday on the 600 block of Agency Road.

At this time, police have not released any details linking the body's discovery and the missing persons investigation.

