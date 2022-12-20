Body found in Minnesota over 40 years ago identified by BCA

Human remains that were found in Rock County, Minnesota over 40 years ago have now been identified as a Nebraska man who was reported missing since 1971.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the man as Louis Gattaino, of Omaha, through genealogy and DNA testing. He was 25 at the time of his death, which is being considered a homicide.

The BCA said authorities were unable to identify the man's remains when they were found on March, 1981 by a highway worker near a culvert along Interstate 90 by Hwy. 23 in Beaver Creek Township, in southwestern Minnesota, near the South Dakota and Iowa borders.

The victim's identity remained a mystery as his DNA did not match anyone that was a convicted offender or on missing persons databases, according to the BCA.

"Then this past August, researchers from the Doe Project working with a public genealogy database identified a likely genetic connection to Gattaino's family," the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said in a release.

"BCA agents and Rock County investigators travelled to Omaha to collect DNA samples from several family members. BCA forensic scientists obtained DNA results that support the familial relationship last week and Rock County investigators notified Gattaino's family members of the results."

According to the DPS, the Doe Network works to assist in resolving missing and unidentified persons cases.

Authorities are asking individuals who have any information regarding Gattaino's disappearance and death, especially those who may have had contact with him between 1971-1981, to contact their local law enforcement agency or the BCA.