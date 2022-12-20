Skip to main content
Body found in Minnesota over 40 years ago identified by BCA

Body found in Minnesota over 40 years ago identified by BCA

The human remains were found on March 13, 1981.

The human remains were found on March 13, 1981.

Human remains that were found in Rock County, Minnesota over 40 years ago have now been identified as a Nebraska man who was reported missing since 1971.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the man as Louis Gattaino, of Omaha, through genealogy and DNA testing. He was 25 at the time of his death, which is being considered a homicide.

The BCA said authorities were unable to identify the man's remains when they were found on March, 1981 by a highway worker near a culvert along Interstate 90 by Hwy. 23 in Beaver Creek Township, in southwestern Minnesota, near the South Dakota and Iowa borders.

The victim's identity remained a mystery as his DNA did not match anyone that was a convicted offender or on missing persons databases, according to the BCA.

"Then this past August, researchers from the Doe Project working with a public genealogy database identified a likely genetic connection to Gattaino's family," the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said in a release. 

"BCA agents and Rock County investigators travelled to Omaha to collect DNA samples from several family members. BCA forensic scientists obtained DNA results that support the familial relationship last week and Rock County investigators notified Gattaino's family members of the results."

According to the DPS, the Doe Network works to assist in resolving missing and unidentified persons cases.

Authorities are asking individuals who have any information regarding Gattaino's disappearance and death, especially those who may have had contact with him between 1971-1981, to contact their local law enforcement agency or the BCA.

Next Up

LouisGattainoOmahaBCA
MN News

Body found in Minnesota over 40 years ago identified by BCA

The human remains were found on March 13, 1981.

north dakota blizzard
MN Weather

Blizzard and winter storm warnings issued in Minnesota

5-8 inches of snow and strong winds will cause dangerous cold and travel conditions.

Screen Shot 2022-12-20 at 11.39.04 AM
MN News

Chisago County K-9 among 3 dogs killed in house fire; family 'lost everything'

The house is a total loss.

MatthewEckerRamseyCoJail
MN News

Charges: Fergus Falls man fatally shot girlfriend in St. Paul apartment

The man changed his story multiple times to police.

CalvinGarronFridley
MN News

Victim identified in fatal Fridley hit-and-run

No arrests have been made in the incident.

Gisela Medina Sherburne County Jail - 2021.09.23 - crop 2
MN News

Lazzaro co-defendant pleads guilty in child sex trafficking case

The former chair of the University of St. Thomas College Republicans is accused of recruiting minors for sex.

12.20 Weather Thumbnail
MN Weather

The latest on how much snow, wind, cold is set to slam Minnesota

Snow arrives Wednesday and then it gets worse with strong winds Wednesday night through Saturday.

Screen Shot 2022-12-20 at 10.18.52 AM
MN Food & Drink

Lemon Grass Thai Cuisine in Brooklyn Park to close in March

Chef Ann Ahmed is planning a new restaurant in Minneapolis.

image
MN Weather

Photos: Sundog shines over Twin Cities neighborhood

Have you seen this atmospheric phenomenon before?

snow plow msp airport
MN Travel

Airlines start issuing travel waivers for MSP as blizzard bears down on MN

As of 11 a.m., Delta has not issued waivers.

graphs_pexels_lukas
Sponsored Story

Investing Beyond The Noise Podcast: What stocks are winning now, growth or value?

This current cycle favors one of these stock types now - and probably for the rest of the decade

SPPDHomicide
MN News

With woman's fatal shooting, St. Paul registers record 39th homicide

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning.

Related

michael carbo
MN News

Northern MN man found guilty in 1980s cold case murder

Nancy Daugherty was found dead in the afternoon hours of July 16, 1986.

Emmanuel Chieh
MN News

Body found in river near Fargo identified

According to the man's Facebook page, he leaves behind a young daughter.

Fridley police
MN News

Human remains found in Fridley identified as missing man

The human remains were found by a walker on April 1.

police lights
MN News

Ax-wielding man shot and killed by Rochester police identified

The officer who shot the man has also been identified by the BCA.

Austin Retterath
MN News

Body of missing U of M student found in Mississippi River

Austin Retterath was last seen alive in the morning hours of May 8.

Fire
MN News

Body found in burning car in Waite Park

The vehicle was found "fully engulfed in flames" early Monday morning.

image
MN News

Man killed by St. Paul police ID'd by family, community demands answers

The man was identified as 24-year-old Howard Johnson.

michael carbo
MN News

Chisholm man charged in 1986 cold case after DNA breakthrough

The suspect lived near the victim and went to school with her children.