Body found in parking lot of Grand Forks school

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the parking lot of a Grand Forks school.

The Grand Forks Police Department says it was called to the Red River High School just after 9:30 a.m. on a report of a dead body in the parking lot.

They found the man's body on the southeast side of the school.

"At this time there does not appear to be any foul play nor danger to the public," the police department said.

The body has been transferred to University of North Dakota Forensics.