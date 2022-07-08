Body found in river near Fargo identified

Skip to main content
Body found in Red River at Moorhead identified

According to the man's Facebook page, he leaves behind a young daughter.

A body that was found in a river along the border of North Dakota and Minnesota earlier this week has been identified.

Authorities say 35-year-old Emmanuel Chieh was the man found on Wednesday floating in the Red River near Moorhead. Police noted that Chieh does not have a permanent address but has ties to Fargo, North Dakota.

A Facebook post from Chieh's sister, Rachel Carr, expressed grief in losing her little brother.

"It's raining in my family... lost my little brother Emmanuel Dickie Chieh in the US yesterday July 6, may God Almighty forgive his sins and grant him paradise," she said. Many others left their condolences on the post.

According to his Facebook page, Chieh leaves behind a young daughter. 

A final autopsy report is still being done to find out the official cause of death. However, no significant trauma was found on Chieh, the Moorhead Police Department said.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

