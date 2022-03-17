Body found in snow pile at Rochester elementary school

Skip to main content
Google Street View

A body was found in a snow pile in the parking lot of an elementary school in Rochester Wednesday afternoon. 

The Rochester Police Department says the body was discovered around 4:40 p.m. at the Gage Elementary School, 1300 40th St. NW.

The condition of the body has police believing it has been there "for some time," a news release said, adding there is no immediate threat to the public. 

Officials have not identified the body. Some Rochester-area media outlets, including KAAL-TV, are reporting the body was that of a woman. 

Officers are processing the scene and have begun an investigation, police said, noting no other information would be released at this time. 

When the body was found, the school day had already ended so there were no students in the immediate area when police responded, a Rochester Public Schools spokesperson told the Rochester Post Bulletin

Note: Some of the details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

