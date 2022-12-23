Skip to main content
Body found near Elko New Market highway exit Friday

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and multiple other agencies responded to the scene.

The Interstate-35 entrance from County Road 2 near Elko New Market. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News.

Authorities in Scott County are investigating after a body was found near the Interstate-35 entrance ramp in New Market Township on Friday morning. 

Authorities responded to the scene along County Road 2 around 8:45 a.m. when a 911 caller reported the body, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office. 

In a statement, Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen said investigators will be working with the Medical Examiner's Office to make an identification and determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

“The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time," Hennen stated. 

Hennen gave an identical statement when a body was found in the township in early October. 

In November, Hennen declined to share details about the investigation and said the Sheriff's Office was still awaiting identification and a cause of death ruling from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. 

"I think we should have answers in a month or so," he wrote in an email to Bring Me The News on Nov. 4. 

When reached by email Friday, Hennen responded: "I'll get back you on the previous case." 

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to contact the Scott County Sheriff's Office at 952-445-1411. 

