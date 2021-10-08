October 8, 2021
Publish date:

Body found on Bloomington roadside, investigation underway

The deceased has not been identified yet.
Author:
police tape, crime scene

Authorities are investigating the death of a person whose body was found near I-494 in Bloomington on Friday. 

A citizen reported seeing the body on the 7800 Block of Washington Avenue at about 1:00 p.m., a news release says. Eden Prairie police officers arrived shortly thereafter and confirmed the caller's report. 

The location of the deceased was along the border of both Eden Prairie and Edina, in an industrial area just north of the interstate and west of Highway 169.

The body is now in the care of the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, who will confirm cause of death and identity in the coming days.

Police have given no other details about the case. 

