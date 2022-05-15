Skip to main content
Body found tangled with debris in the Mississippi River in Anoka

The individual's name has not yet been released.

Officials are investigating after the dead body of a man was found in the Mississippi River in Anoka Saturday evening.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and fire crews responded to a report of a possible dead body at around 6:30 p.m. The caller reported finding a body "tangled in natural debris" in the river near the 400 block of Rice Street.

The individual was declared dead at the scene. The body will be identified at a later stage by the medical examiner's office. 

The incident remains under investigation, and there is “limited information” currently available, the sheriff's office said. 

