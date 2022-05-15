Body found tangled with debris in the Mississippi River

Officials are investigating after the dead body of a man was found in the Mississippi River in Anoka Saturday evening.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and fire crews responded to a report of a possible dead body at around 6:30 p.m. The caller reported finding a body "tangled in natural debris" in the river near the 400 block of Rice Street.

The individual was declared dead at the scene. The body will be identified at a later stage by the medical examiner's office.

The incident remains under investigation, and there is “limited information” currently available, the sheriff's office said.