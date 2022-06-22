Body found under tarp in rural Olmsted County

A 28-year-old woman who'd been reported missing earlier this month was found dead under a tarp in rural Olmsted County last Friday.

The death of Tia Mercedes Arleth is under investigation and considered suspicious, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Deputies were called to County Road 2 and 70th Ave. NE in Haverhill Township shortly before 6 p.m. Friday after a person mowing the grass found what appeared to be a human arm sticking out from under a tarp.

"The condition of the deceased made it extremely difficult to determine the identity of our victim," the Sheriff's Office stated.

Rochester Police Department, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office were also called to the scene to assist.

Authorities were able to identify Arleth on Tuesday through partial finger prints.

Arleth was reported missing to the Rochester Police Department on June 12 by her mother, according to investigators. She'd last been seen in Rochester on May 30.

Arleth had a listed address in Minneapolis, but she'd previously lived in Rochester and had significant ties to the area, authorities said.

On Wednesday, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office offered condolences to Arleth's family and friends and asked anyone with information about her death to come forward.